PKD-Free Alliance Celebrates Growth and Begins Search for Chief Implementation and Operations Officer

PARK CITY , UT, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The PKD-Free Alliance, a pioneering nonprofit organization dedicated to eradicating Polycystic Kidney Disease (PKD) in families, has seen strong growth in is program and initiatives since its founding in 2022. In light of this progress, PKD-Free is seeking a visionary Chief Implementation and Operations Officer (CIOO) to join their team and help transform lives.PKD affects over 600,000 people in the U.S. alone and is a leading cause of kidney failure. With no cure currently available, PKD has a 50 percent chance of being passed on to future generations. Each year, approximately 7,500 people are born with PKD, which equates to one in every 500 births.Since its inception, PKD-Free has made substantial strides in its mission. The organization’s PKD-Free Babies program has seen over 120 families enroll in its grant program. Every month families are announcing pregnancies and by the end of 2025, PKD-Free anticipates that over 65 PKD-free babies will be welcomed into the world by supported families.“We are having a significant and life changing impact on the families that we support. To take our mission to the next level we are looking for a talented individual to become our CIOO. This is a remote leadership role that offers the opportunity to shape the organization's programs, partnerships, and strategies. The CIOO will lead operations, foster partnerships, and drive outreach efforts to scale PKD-Free’s mission. They will be responsible for building donor relationships, managing grants , spearheading awareness campaigns, and developing educational materials,” said Richard Kellner PKD-Free Alliance Founder.PKD-Free offers grants and through genetic testing and fertility clinic partners, discounts for these services are also available. This is being done to lower the financial barriers that may prevent families from having children without PKD. Using Invitro Fertilization and Preimplantation Genetic Testing, families can achieve their dream of having a PKD-free child.Families interested in learning more about PKD-Free’s grants and programs should visit www.pkdfree.org . Individuals with not-for-profit leadership experience who are committed to transforming lives can contact the PKD-Free Alliance at PKDFreeCIOOsearch@gmail.com or click this link to learn more about opportunities: https://bit.ly/PKD-Free-CIOO About PKD-Free AlliancePKD-Free Alliance is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization empowering families, driving innovation, and creating a PKD-free future. The Alliance focuses on raising awareness about proven approaches to prevent PKD from being passed down in families. PKD-Free provides qualified, PKD-impacted families with resources, grants, and discounts from top fertility centers across the country for Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT-M) and In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) treatments to prevent PKD from being passed down to future generations. For more information visit: www.pkdfree.org

