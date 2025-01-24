Principled Technologies releases report on performance and value of the HP ZBook Power 16 G11 A

Report: Save money by running AI-driven media and entertainment apps on the HP ZBook Power 16 G11 A Mobile Workstation PC instead of in the cloud Infographic: Save money by running AI‑driven media and entertainment apps on the HP ZBook Power 16 G11 A Mobile Workstation PC instead of in the cloud

Principled Technologies compared the performance and cost benefits of running AI-driven media and entertainment (M&E) apps locally instead of in the cloud

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creative professionals working with AI-enabled M&E apps need ample processing power to handle demanding AI-driven tasks and ensure work gets done on time. While it may be tempting to run these M&E workloads in the cloud, Principled Technologies (PT) found that running them locally on an HP ZBook Power 16 G11 A Mobile Workstation PC instead could help users finish work faster while saving money over time.In its test report, PT notes that “while making an investment in a powerful workstation PC can seem daunting, the truth is that it pays for itself rather quickly—and once you’ve made the purchase, it’s yours to continue creating with. In contrast, a major drawback of running workloads in the cloud is that you must continue paying cloud costs forever.”PT analyzed how quickly it would take to see a return on investment after purchasing the HP system. As the report notes, “Without adjusting for improved performance that the ZBook Power delivers, the cost of the HP system is the same as approximately 14.6 months of cloud costs. We found that running these workloads locally on the ZBook Power improved performance dramatically and saved time on demanding AI-driven media workloads—which means that you’d pay off your investment vs. cloud costs much quicker. This shows what a shrewd investment ZBook Power can be for creators desiring both faster performance and lower costs.”The report concludes with a summary of what PT found: “For M&E apps, the HP ZBook Power 16 G11 A can offer better AI performance and value vs. the cloud. No matter where you are in your M&E journey, students and professionals alike can enjoy improved performance and value by investing in a powerful workstation to run demanding video and graphics AI-driven tasks locally instead of running those workloads in the cloud. Based on our testing, we estimate that the faster performance of the ZBook Power makes it a financially sound investment for creators, paying back the purchase price in as little as 5.3 months (based on time savings in Autodesk Maya) compared to continuing to incur endless monthly cloud costs. For creators working in M&E applications that utilize AI, investing in the HP ZBook Power 16 G11 A can help move projects to completion faster, helping you get more from your investment.”To learn more, read the report at https://facts.pt/EkaQUJf and see the infographic at https://facts.pt/ud0hZIg About Principled Technologies, Inc.Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com

