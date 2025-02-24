New Principled Technologies study highlights key security features of Red Hat workloads on Microsoft Azure

Securing Red Hat workloads on Azure Infographic - Securing Red Hat workloads on Azure

PT explored the security features that Azure and Red Hat offer and how they intersect to provide enhanced protection for Red Hat workloads on Azure

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Organizations of all sizes rely on the cloud for elements of their daily operations. As with many tech decisions, security is a top-of-mind concern, especially for organizations such as healthcare providers or financial services groups. Even for businesses not part of these sectors, safeguarding human resource files, financial data, or customer information is a priority. Principled Technologies (PT) found that when organizations run Red Hat workloads on Azure, they can reap a host of security benefits. According to a new PT research report, “We found several areas where the two platforms work together to offer a great deal of value, and we provide an overview of key security features and benefits available to customers in the Azure and Red Hat ecosystems.”PT explored security principles in Azure, including the shared responsibility model, Defense in Depth, Zero Trust, and the Secure Future Initiative. They also found that the Red Hat on Azure solution could help secure infrastructure, data, applications, and code with a wide variety of features and tools.After taking a closer look at security features specific to Red Hat, PT also delved into Azure and Red Hat integration points and compatibility. These interoperable security features include hardware and virtualization security compatibility, Identity Management, threat detection and monitoring, change management or single-pane management, and compliance and policy tools.So how can customers win from the Microsoft and Red Hat partnership? According to the report, “Having two of the world’s largest technology companies partner together provides great value not just from a technical feature set, but also from a cooperative perspective which includes co-engineering initiatives, support ecosystem integration, and partner guidance on architecture and design.”Highlighting several customer use cases and scenarios, the report concludes, “As organizations of all sizes continue to adopt the cloud, security remains a serious concern, particularly for industries with stringent compliance requirements. Microsoft Azure, with its extensive service portfolio and integration capabilities, and Red Hat, with its enterprise-grade open-source solutions, combine to offer a robust cloud environment for those prioritizing security.”To learn more, read the report at https://facts.pt/G94Mifm or see the infographic at https://facts.pt/jJmois7 About Principled Technologies, Inc.Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.