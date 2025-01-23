SEOPS Celebrates First Mission of the Year with Successful Launch of NRO-backed Research Spacecraft on Transporter-12

The Otter spacecraft is a National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) research & development demonstrator

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SEOPS , a leading provider of responsive launch services, marked its first mission of the year with Transporter-12 and the successful launch of Otter, a National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) research & development demonstrator, in partnership with the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) and New Zealand Defence Force’s (NZDF) Defence Science & Technology (DST). The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Space Launch Complex-4E at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, at 11:09 a.m. PT.SEOPS provided capacity and integration support for the NRO’s Otter 6U Cubesat as well as a Tyvak International-built 12U satellite, called SAT GUS , designed for CrunchLabs to take “selfies in space.” Both payloads have been successfully deployed into orbit.The Otter spacecraft is an international collaboration hosting three payloads. The primary payload called Tui is a NZDF payload built by DST in Auckland, New Zealand. Tui will characterize and validate space-based communication network performance. Two secondary payloads built by NPS will help develop and evaluate communication technologies and concepts of operations on future CubeSat missions.Also noteworthy and evidence of the unique relationship SEOPS has forged with fellow launch integrator Maverick Space, the Otter spacecraft utilized Maverick’s NLAS deployer. The Otter payload was integrated into Maverick’s 6U ruggedized dispenser by Maverick personnel at NPS in Monterey, California, and then the containerized spacecraft was transported to SpaceX’s payload integration facility where SEOPS and Maverick integrated it to the launch vehicle.“We are 100 percent focused on removing barriers, expediting outcomes, and delivering the utmost flexibility,” said Chad Brinkley, CEO of SEOPS. “Using Maverick’s deployer, which the customer had used before with good results, was a great example of this mission-first mentality in action. We’re proud to support the NRO’s research efforts by facilitating another successful mission.”NPS Associate Research Professor Dr. Wenschel Lan added, “The NPS payloads provide our students with hands-on experience with real spaceflight hardware throughout the entire mission life cycle from mission and payload design to spacecraft assembly, integration, and test, as well as operations. Working with our industry partners throughout this process gives them valuable insights into how the aerospace industry works.”SEOPS collectively brings expertise from more than 400 satellite deployments, including for the U.S. Space Force and NASA, as well as many commercial organizations around the world. SEOPS has now provided capacity, integration and mission management services for numerous rideshare launches, including many SpaceX Transporter and International Space Station cargo rendezvous missions. The company also recently announced it signed a contract with SpaceX for a dedicated Falcon 9 direct-to-GTO rideshare mission in late 2028, as well as capacity on many other missions headed to sun synchronous and mid-inclination orbits.About SEOPSU.S.-owned and operated, SEOPS is a leading provider of integration and launch solutions for smallsats headed to LEO, cislunar, and beyond. The team brings years of experience and trusted relationships with launch vehicle providers, helping customers expertly execute mission campaigns for education, scientific advancement, and national security needs, including tactically responsive rideshare launch. SEOPS’ comprehensive launch services, from capacity procurement to flexible deployment systems, orbital transfer vehicle solutions, mission design and integration services, ensure payloads get on orbit in the most seamless, cost-effective way possible. For more information or to book your next launch, visit seops.space.###

