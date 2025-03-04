Tapping partnership specialties, SEOPS, Maverick, and ISISPACE Ready 23 Spacecraft for Upcoming Transporter-13 Launch

Trio of leading launch services providers collaborate by leveraging expertise, hardware, infrastructure, and resources

This is a genuine collaboration in every sense. Our collective commitment is to provide an outstanding mission experience to a wider range of clients.” — Chad Brinkley, CEO of SEOPS

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SEOPS , a leading provider of responsive launch and space mission services, together with Maverick Space Systems and Innovative Solutions In Space (ISISPACE), announced today they have leveraged their unique areas of expertise to prepare 23 customer spacecraft from five countries launching as part of the upcoming Transporter-13 rideshare mission with SpaceX. The Transporter-13 mission is targeted to lift off on a Falcon 9 rocket no earlier than March 2025 from Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.The companies sourced spacecraft for this mission from five countries. Notably, three of the spacecraft, Orbital Calibration 2b (OrCa2b), Buccaneer Main Mission (BMM), and Rapid Agile Production of ThinSats (RapSat-1), were secured in a launch contract by SEOPS for the Rideshare 2024-Blaze mission via a General Services Administration (GSA) Contract Schedule by the U.S. Space Force (USSF)’s Space Systems Command (SSC). ISISPACE secured 11 payloads including nine educational Cubesats. Maverick added seven payloads, featuring two 100kg class microsats and five 6U Cubesats for the U.S. Government and commercial customers.For Transporter-13, the three companies worked together to integrate payloads into hardware deployment systems from both SEOPS and ISISPACE, leveraging Maverick’s state-of-the-art integration facilities in San Luis Obispo, California before shipping the spacecraft to Vandenberg Space Force Base location for final integration to the launch vehicle by the SEOPS team."This is a genuine collaboration in every sense," said Chad Brinkley, CEO of SEOPS. "Our collective commitment is to provide an outstanding mission experience to a wider range of clients. Our partnership on this mission showcases how that vision comes to life. In this fast-growing space market, we must think and act differently, bringing innovative ideas to the table for our customers, and we're thrilled to offer organizations this distinctive blend of expertise and solutions."Earlier this year, the three launch services providers announced they were forming a partnership to better serve the growing market for launch needs, including collaborating on an upcoming GTO rideshare mission with SpaceX slated for 2028.About SEOPSU.S.-owned and operated, SEOPS is a leading provider of integration and launch solutions for smallsats headed to LEO, cislunar, and beyond. The team brings years of experience and trusted relationships with launch vehicle providers, helping customers expertly execute mission campaigns for education, scientific advancement, and national security needs, including tactically responsive rideshare launch. SEOPS’ comprehensive launch services, from capacity procurement to flexible deployment systems, orbital transfer vehicle solutions, mission design and integration services, ensure payloads get on orbit in the most seamless, cost-effective way possible. The company collectively brings expertise from more than 400 satellite deployments, including for the U.S. Space Force, NASA, and NRO. Additionally, SEOPS has managed 16 rideshare launches, including many SpaceX Transporter and International Space Station cargo rendezvous missions. For more information or to book your next launch, visit seops.space.About Maverick Space SystemsMaverick Space Systems provides customized, cost effective and responsive end-to-end launch integration solutions. Maverick’s key competencies include mission management, launch deployment hardware, and launch integration services for satellites. The team at Maverick combines industry experience with agility and efficiency to provide their customers with a turnkey service in getting their payloads to orbit. Maverick is headquartered in San Luis Obispo, California. For more information on Maverick’s launch hardware and service offerings, please visit maverickspace.comAbout ISISPACELocated in Delft, The Netherlands, ISIS – Innovative Solutions In Space (ISISPACE) is a leading company in the small satellite market. Founded in 2006, the company serves customers worldwide in accomplishing their space missions and applications. As a space infrastructure and services provider, ISISPACE designs and delivers small satellite solutions for single missions and constellations and offers state-of-the-art launch equipment and rideshare launch services. The ISILAUNCH department of ISISPACE has been responsible for many launch campaigns, bringing more than 700 customer satellites to orbit. For more information about ISISPACE, please contact us at sales@isispace.nl or visit the website at www.isispace.nl ###

