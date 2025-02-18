Exit Equity, a Leading M&A Advisory Firm in the PNW, Expands into Texas

Veteran M&A advisor Corey Gregg is slated to run the new Houston office for Exit Equity.

Veteran M&A advisor Corey Gregg slated to run new Houston office, helping more privately owned businesses navigate growth and exit plans

This expansion is a direct response to the growing demand for our services in the Texas and Gulf Coast markets.” — Kara Gibson Brzytwa, Managing Director, Exit Equity

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Exit Equity , a leading mergers and acquisitions (M&A) business advisory firm specializing in the lower middle market, today announced the opening of its new office in Houston, Texas. This expansion marks a significant milestone in the firm’s growth strategy, extending its services beyond its established presence in the Pacific Northwest to serve clients in Texas and the Gulf Coast region.“We are thrilled to announce the opening of our Houston office,” said Kara Gibson Brzytwa, Managing Director at Exit Equity. “This expansion is a direct response to the growing demand for our services in the Texas and Gulf Coast markets. Our mission is to bring investment banking resources and know-how to small and lower middle market business owners. Texas was built by small business owners, and we want to continue their mission and business legacy by providing best in class services when it comes to finding great buyers who can successfully transition ownership.”Exit Equity provides expert guidance to privately owned businesses, helping them navigate the complexities of growth and exit planning. The firm's services include sell-side and buy-side M&A advisory, valuations, due diligence, and strategic planning. With a proven track record of success, Exit Equity is committed to maximizing value for its clients and ensuring smooth transitions throughout the M&A process.Leading the company’s Houston expansion is Corey Gregg, a seasoned M&A Advisor with over 15 years of experience in various industries, including manufacturing, real estate, distribution, energy, services, and business services. She has owned and operated her own business and has worked extensively with both private and publicly held organizations.“I am excited to join Exit Equity and lead the firm’s expansion into Texas,” said Gregg, who brings a deep understanding of the local Texas market and a strong network of relationships to the firm. “The Gulf Coast region is home to many successful businesses, and I am confident that Exit Equity’s expertise, team and client-centric approach will be a valuable asset to these companies. I look forward to building strong relationships with business owners and helping them achieve their growth and exit goals.”Brzytwa added “With the expansion into Texas, the firm will not only better serve existing clients in the region, but we’ll also expand our reach to new businesses seeking expert business valuation and M&A advisory services. We remain committed to being a trusted partner for business owners seeking to navigate the complexities of growth and exit planning by providing personalized attention and tailored solutions.”About Exit EquityExit Equity is a leading mergers and acquisitions business advisory firm focused on serving privately owned businesses in the lower middle market. The firm provides a full range of M&A advisory services, including sell-side and buy-side representation, valuations, due diligence, and strategic planning. With offices in Seattle, Washington, Houston, Texas; and Bozeman, Montana, Exit Equity is dedicated to helping its clients maximize value and achieve their long-term strategic objectives. For more information, please visit www.exitequity.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.