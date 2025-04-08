SEOPS and Benchmark Partner to Streamline Orbital Logistics – from Launch Procurement to Last-mile Spacecraft Delivery

New Strategic Alliance Addresses Critical Gaps in the Launch Services Value Chain

GIDDINGS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SEOPS , a leading provider of responsive launch and space mission services, today announced it has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) agreement with Benchmark Space Systems . The partnership leverages SEOPS’ expertise in capacity procurement, payload integration and customized deployment solutions with Benchmark’s high-thrust propulsion technologies. As a result, the integrated solutions will empower customers to launch, maneuver and manage assets across a wide range of orbits, addressing the significant gaps in the logistics involved in getting spacecraft delivered precisely to the desired orbital destination.“The new space economy is moving quickly, causing silos to emerge between critical launch services. Organizations are forced to navigate a fragmented system of providers to get spacecraft to their final orbital destination which often slows the process and introduces unnecessary risk and cost,” said Chad Brinkley, chief executive officer of SEOPS. “This alliance with Benchmark removes those barriers, creating a seamless entry point for organizations to procure embedded launch logistics with last-mile delivery solutions, redefining how we think about individual spacecraft mobility.”The collaboration leverages the combined expertise and assets of the companies to accelerate innovation, reduce time to market and optimize shared infrastructure. By aligning capabilities from Day One, the partnership delivers a unified source for end-to-end mission solutions, including launch capacity, integration services, to custom propulsion and kickstages. The integrated approach allows customers to concentrate on building satellites that meet their core mission objectives while removing the complexities of launch through last-mile orbital insertion and spacecraft maneuverability.“This partnership marks an important step toward a more efficient, responsive and sustainable space ecosystem,” said Ryan McDevitt, chief executive officer of Benchmark. “We’re looking forward to working more closely with SEOPS to dramatically reduce the complexity of launch logistics for our customers and ultimately meet the rapidly evolving demands of the government and commercial space industry for tactically responsive space.”Benchmark brings on-orbit heritage with Polaris, a bipropellant propulsion system that performed a 700 km orbital raise for a spacecraft vehicle on a SpaceX mission in 2022. The company is actively engaged in multiple government contracts advancing space logistics solutions. Among these efforts is RIPCORD (Resilient Independent Propulsive Controlled On-orbit Recovery Device), developed in partnership with Astroscale U.S. to address active debris remediation and orbital maneuvering. Benchmark’s Aquila kickstage integrates multiple propulsion technologies to enable long-distance orbit transfers for small spacecraft.SEOPS collectively brings expertise from more than 400 satellite deployments, including for the U.S. Space Force, NRO and NASA, as well as commercial organizations around the world. SEOPS has provided capacity, integration and mission management services for numerous rideshare launches, including many SpaceX Transporter and International Space Station cargo rendezvous missions. The company also signed a contract with SpaceX for a dedicated direct-to-GTO rideshare mission in 2028, as well as capacity on other missions headed to sun synchronous and mid-inclination orbits.About SEOPSU.S.-owned and operated, SEOPS is a leading provider of integration and launch solutions for smallsats headed to LEO, cislunar, and beyond. The team brings years of experience and trusted relationships with launch vehicle providers, helping customers expertly execute mission campaigns for education, scientific advancement and national security needs, including tactically responsive rideshare launch. SEOPS’ comprehensive launch services, from capacity procurement to flexible deployment systems, orbital transfer vehicle solutions, mission design and integration services, ensure payloads get on orbit in the most seamless, cost-effective way possible. For more information or to book your next launch, visit seops.space.About Benchmark Space SystemsBenchmark Space Systems is a leading provider of advanced in-space propulsion and logistics solutions. With a focus on high-performance propulsion technologies, including chemical, electric, and cold gas systems, Benchmark delivers scalable, cost-effective solutions that support a wide range of space missions. The company is dedicated to advancing space infrastructure and ensuring resilient, secure, and sustainable operations for tactically responsive space. Visit BenchmarkSpaceSystems.com for more information.###

