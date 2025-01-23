Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade receives UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs

On 23–24 January, Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Benjamin Dousa will receive UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher, who is visiting Stockholm. His agenda includes a meeting with the Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs, Swedish civil society organisations and Swedish companies working with humanitarian issues. Discussions will focus on the humanitarian crises in Ukraine, Gaza, Syria and Sudan.

“More than 300 million people need life-saving support due to war, conflict and climate change. As one of the world’s largest humanitarian donors, Sweden helps reduce their suffering every day – but we also know that the private sector offers untapped potential. I therefore look forward to meeting Tom Fletcher, together with 13 Swedish companies that will present innovative solutions related to the humanitarian needs we see in the world today,” says Mr Dousa.

In addition to Mr Dousa, Mr Fletcher will also meet with State Secretary Diana Janse during his visit to Sweden.

Mr Fletcher heads the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), which is charged with leading, coordinating and promoting a coherent and effective international response to humanitarian crises and catastrophes with the aim of saving lives and alleviating suffering. Sweden is one of OCHA’s largest donors.