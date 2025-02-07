Migration State Secretary visits Frontex to discuss return procedures

SWEDEN, February 7 - Frontex is the EU Border and Coast Guard Agency that supports EU Member States with issues such as enforcing return decisions. Frontex provides support to EU Member States at all stages of a return procedure: everything from obtaining travel documents and contact with relevant third countries, to offering funded and chartered flights and reintegration assistance.

At the meeting, discussions centred on the EU Agency’s cooperation with Swedish government agencies, something that Frontex considers a success. Over the past two years, Swedish government agencies have increasingly started using Frontex’s services in their work on return procedures. This enhanced cooperation has increased the number of return operations organised by Sweden together with Frontex.

“The Government’s priority is to increase the returns of those who have received an expulsion order. That’s why it’s positive that Frontex is verifying that the work of the Government and its agencies is yielding results. Achieving an effective return procedure is a prerequisite for a responsible and well-functioning migration policy,” says Mr Hall.

At the meeting with Frontex, Mr Hall met with Frontex’s Deputy Executive Director for Returns and Operations Lars Gerdes and Head of Sector Return Operations/Head of Unit Return Operations and Voluntary Returns Mauro Petriaggi.