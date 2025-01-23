Registration Open for 2025 Extended Learning Opportunity (ELO) Winter Workshop

Maine educators are invited to register for the 2025 Extended Learning Opportunity (ELO) Winter Workshop, hosted by Jobs for Maine Graduates (JMG). This event will take place on February 25 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Bangor and is appropriate for a range of backgrounds – from experienced ELO facilitators who are seeking to refine their approach to educators new to this innovative curriculum delivery method who are interested in learning more.

ELOs are recognized in Maine statute as an educational pathway offering students personalized and hands-on learning experiences that connect academic standards with real-world opportunities. The Winter Workshop is designed to equip participants with the knowledge and tools needed to create or enhance ELOs to better support student success.

Highlights of this workshop include:

Interactive Sessions : Dive into microlearning, application activities, and guided work sessions tailored to specific needs.

: Dive into microlearning, application activities, and guided work sessions tailored to specific needs. Peer Collaboration : Connect with fellow educators and ELO experts to share best practices and strategies.

: Connect with fellow educators and ELO experts to share best practices and strategies. Practical Takeaways : Learn how to align ELOs with state learning standards, integrate group-based approaches, and leverage the ELO Learning Management System on Canvas.

: Learn how to align ELOs with state learning standards, integrate group-based approaches, and leverage the ELO Learning Management System on Canvas. Student Voices: Hear firsthand from Maine students about the transformative impact of ELOs on their learning journeys.

Thanks to funding provided by the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development’s Maine Career Exploration Program, registration and food costs for participants are fully covered by JMG. Attendees will also receive a certificate for five contact hours, applicable toward educator recertification.

With spaces filling quickly, now is the time for educators to secure a spot. Please register here.

For more information, check out the official event flyer. Please contact JMG’s ELO Coach Shayna Webber at swebber@jmg.org with any questions.