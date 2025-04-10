Week of the Young Child®: Thursday Early Childhood Professional Spotlights

The Week of the Young Child® highlights the importance of early childhood education and the foundational role it plays in a child’s success. This week also serves as an opportunity to celebrate the early care and education professionals who nurture and support children and families during this critical stage of growth and development.

This year, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) is teaming up with the Maine Department of Health and Human Services Office of Child and Family Services – Early Care and Education Division to honor dedicated professionals who make a meaningful impact on young children and families.

Each day of the week during the Week of the Young Child, the Maine DOE will highlight early childhood professionals who have been nominated by their colleagues and the communities they serve.

Here are the Thursday Early Childhood Professional Spotlights:

Kristen Bullard, James H. Bean School “I enjoy collaborating with families to foster a nurturing and inclusive learning environment that strengthens the connection between home and school,” Bullard said.

Kristen Cosgrove, Child Development Services York “I love getting the opportunity to get to support families and childcare teachers in learning and using strategies to help their children make progress,” Cosgrove said.

Kristen Tripp, DaVinci Child Care LLC “My passion for nurturing young minds is deeply rooted in my love for my community,” Tripp said.

Linda Gatz, Child Development Services “It’s a very profound notion that early intervention can impact a lifetime for parents and their children,” Gatz said.

Liza Waterman, Waterman’s Community Center “I love what I do because every day, I am able to go to work, to be greeted by the open arms of the little people who are happy to see me and start their day,” Waterman said.

Logan Melanio, Golden Sun Childcare “I love what I do because each child is so unique, and that makes setting their goals for learning even more special,” Melanio said.

Lori Krupke, Kids’ Corner “I can honestly say that I love my work with the children now even more than the first day I walked through our center’s door,” Krupke said.

Mary Vermette-Graham, Little Farm School “I love creating spaces where childhood can be celebrated at every step, and we can slow down enough to witness it,” Vermette-Graham said.

Maya Brainard, Educare Central Maine “Being a teacher is one of the most rewarding things in life because of everything we get to see and help children to learn,” Brainard said.

Megan Vaillancourt “Seeing the pure excitement on a child’s face when they accomplish a task that they have been working on is one of the best things to experience when working with children,” Vaillancourt said.

Meghan Pomelow, Gorham House Preschool “The joy, love, and honesty that children share with one another is something I wish everyone in the world could experience,” Pomelow said.

Melissa Evans, Roselyn North Academy “I love working with young children and see it as an honor to help raise tomorrow’s future,” Evans said.

Melissa Holt, Growing Minds Early Learning Center “I have always been passionate about working with children. They are fun, curious, and keep things interesting!” Holt said.

Melissa Kimball, Turner Primary School “Working with pre-K-aged students is the most exciting, engaging, rewarding, unpredictable experience!” Kimball said.

Michelle Whitten-Sawyer, The Back Cove School “I love what I do because I see the full potential of these little humans who, with no doubt, will change the world!” Whitten-Sawyer said.

Natalie Batchelder, Horace Mitchell Primary School “I love what I do because I get to help children explore and learn about the world around them,” Batchelder said.

Nichole Bryant, Elm Street School “I enjoy working with young children because I love being able to watch small minds grow and seeing their perspectives unfold,” Bryant said.

Palmira Africano de Carvalho, Happy Child Daycare “I am a teacher. Long time ago, I studied psychology in university in Angola. The things that I more like in my life are learning, take care children, and teach,” Africano de Carvalho said.

Pamela Dow, Vassalboro Community School “I am a lifelong learner, and I enjoy instilling my love of learning in children,” Dow said.

Patty Simon, Steep Falls Elementary School “Over the many years I have been teaching, my love of working with young learners and the connection I feel for my school community has only grown stronger,” Simon said.

Raquel Corey “To me, there is no bigger achievement than helping a child reach a goal that they may have thought was unattainable,” Corey said.

Rebecca Ducharme, Elm Street School “I feel fortunate to work at Elm Street School, where love, support, and hard work come together to create a safe space for all,” Ducharme said.

Kim Olsen, Ella P. Burr Elementary School – “My greatest joy teaching is seeing the kids’ smiles/joy when they master a skill or are working on a science experiment,” Olsen said.

Laura Dyer – "She provides young students with both structure and kindness, creating a supportive environment where they can thrive," Dyer's nominator said.

Laurene Randal, Brilliant Bloomers Nursery School – "I love my job because teaching young children is my true passion, and I appreciate it even more because it took me a long time to make my dream of being a teacher come true!" Randal said.

Linda Levesque, Washington County Community College – "I love my job because of the people I have been working with over the past 35 years – early childhood students, teachers, caregivers, professionals," Levesque said.

Lindsae Kish – "Lindsae has demonstrated unwavering commitment to creating a nurturing, high-quality learning environment for young children," Kish's nominator said.

Lisa Grant – "Lisa is an incredible co-lead teacher. Her ideas, strength, love, and commitment to her families and co-teachers are how every early childhood educator should strive to be," Grant's nominator said.

Loyann Worster, Veazie Community School – "I love what I do because I love to see little faces light up and hear them say, 'This is the best day ever.'" Worster said.

Mackenzie Fittswood – "Mackenzie always puts her students' best interests first. She not only helps them to grow academically but also socially," Fittswood's nominator said.

Madeleine Mazur, Roselyn North Academy -"I believe Early Childhood Education to be one of the most important professions, as it goes beyond academic education," Mazur said.

Maggie York, St. John's Catholic School – "She is the heartbeat of our school, often also serving as the emcee for school events with her infectious wit and kind approach," York's nominator said.

Mandi Nook – "I have heard her refer to the children as her 'customers;' she is here to provide them with the best 'service,' a fun-filled early learning experience," Nook's nominator said.

Margaret (Meg) Blake, Region 10 Technical High School – "As an Early Childhood Educator at Region 10 Technical High School, Meg has consistently demonstrated an unwavering commitment to fostering young children's learning, development, and well-being," Blake's nominator said.

Margot Entwisle, The Bay School – "The space she creates can only be described as magical. It is a warm space where children feel safe to be their whole authentic best selves," Entwisle's nominator said.

Mary Berry, The Berry Patch – "Mary is patient, kind, and extremely caring for all her daycare children. She continues to keep our children stimulated, learning, and exploring," Berry's nominator said.

Mary Melanson – "Mary fosters a warm and inclusive classroom where every child feels valued and supported," Melanson's nominator said.

Mary White, Indian Township Daycare – "Mary is a very creative person and can usually engage most children in an activity," White's nominator said.

Megan Pelletier, Serendipity Creek Childcare Center – "I love supporting all young learners and guiding them through their milestones, and I love teaching," Pelletier said.

Melanie McGrath, ABC Preschool – "I am blessed each day to work with amazing families, students, and co-workers!" McGrath said.

Mela Shaw – "Mela has been a dedicated, caring, and compassionate preschool teacher for 22 years!" Shaw's nominator said.

Melanie Taylor, Roselyn North Academy – "I've always loved seeing each child grow and develop their skills and meet their milestones," Taylor said.

Michelle Blanchette, Little Buddies Learning Center & Childcare – "Glitter, glue, painted snow, recycled anything projects, a dance party for all ages, and a huge smile is what Ms. Micki has brought to Little Buddies for 10 years," Blanchette's nominator said.

Miranda Dostie – "I nominate Miranda because she is a teacher and an employee who gives her heart and soul to her children and classroom day after day," Dostie's nominator said.

Noah Bragdon – "Noah has been working with children for just a few years, but in the last several months, he has really come out of his shell and has emerged as a quality childhood educator," Bragdon's nominator said.