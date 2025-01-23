Zaino Hall & Farrin LLC Congratulates Strigari on New Role

Frank M. Strigari

Frank Strigari to become V.P. of External Affairs at AEP Ohio

While we are sorry to see Frank go, we appreciate all he has done to support our growing government affairs and legal practice” — Tom Zaino, Managing Member

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zaino Hall & Farrin LLC (“ZHF”), an Ohio-based boutique law firm that represents clients before government agencies, extended congratulations to Frank Strigari, who is leaving the firm to become the Vice President of External Affairs at AEP Ohio.At ZHF, Frank’s legal practice focused on elections, redistricting and campaign finance law. Frank also served as President of the Columbus-based law firm’s wholly-owned subsidiary, ZHF Consulting LLC, a government affairs consulting and lobbying firm.“While we are sorry to see Frank go, we appreciate all he has done to support our growing government affairs and legal practice,” said ZHF Managing Member Tom Zaino . "We congratulate Frank and wish him well as he begins a new phase of his career. AEP Ohio clearly recognizes Frank’s background in energy and will benefit from his expertise.”Prior to joining ZHF, Frank served as Chief Legal Counsel for the Ohio Senate and held a variety of other government positions.ZHF was founded in 2013 by Tom Zaino, who served as Ohio Tax Commissioner under Governor Bob Taft. The Firm is well known for its tax, economic development, and government affairs practice, as well as its business and consulting services. The Firm has offices in Columbus and Cincinnati.

