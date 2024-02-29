Zaino Hall & Farrin LLC Opens Cincinnati Office
Rita brings over twenty years of experience of helping companies leverage federal, state and local economic development incentives to finance expansions of their business located throughout the U.S..”COLUMBUS, OH, USA, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zaino Hall & Farrin LLC (ZHF) has opened an office in Cincinnati, Ohio, to better serve clients. The office is located at 312 Plum St #875B, Cincinnati, OH 45202.
The Cincinnati office is primarily dedicated to ZHF’s growing practice in Business & Economic Development Incentives, which has taken a large leap forward with the addition of Rita L. Williams as Director of this group.
At the time she joined, ZHF Managing Member Tom Zaino stated, “Rita brings over twenty years of experience of helping companies leverage federal, state and local economic development incentives to finance expansions of their business located throughout the U.S. The excellent relationships she has developed with economic development officials across the country will be a huge benefit to our business clients.”
Prior to joining the Firm, Rita established and led the economic development department for The Kroger Co., a Fortune 25 company headquartered in Cincinnati. She was responsible for negotiating all the location-based incentives for the entire Kroger family of companies, in over 35 states, resulting in significant value creation for the company. Rita’s leadership extended to overseeing 2,700+ new and existing retail operations, as well as providing support to 38 manufacturing locations, 35 major distribution centers, multiple Health & Wellness facilities and various technology operations within the enterprise.
Rita has also served in private practice, representing clients in real estate finance, renewable energy, and manufacturing industries. She has experience in all areas of business and economic development incentives, including:
• Community Development Area programs (CRAs)
• Tax Increment Financing arrangements (TIFs)
• Opportunity Zone (OZ) and Enterprise Zone (EZ) incentives
• Renewable Energy Tax Credits (RETCs)
• Inflation Reduction Act (IRA)
• Bond Financing – Taxable and Tax Exempt
• New Markets Tax Credits (NMTC)
Zaino Hall & Farrin LLC is a law firm founded in 2013 by Tom Zaino, who served as Ohio Tax Commissioner under Governor Bob Taft. The law firm is well known for its tax and government affairs practice, but also provides other business and consulting services. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, ZHF Consulting LLC, was created to provide a broad range of government affairs services for clients since 2014.
