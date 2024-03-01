Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,068 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 425,134 in the last 365 days.

Former Tax Commissioner Presents Ohio Property Tax Reform Options

Tom Zaino, Managing Member of ZHF

Tom Zaino Testifies before the Ohio Bipartisan Joint Committee on Property Tax Review and Reform

Ohio’s real property tax on property owners and personal property tax on public utilities fail to meet important elements of a quality tax system.”
— Tom Zaino, Managing Member
COLUMBUS, OHIO, USA, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zaino Hall & Farrin LLC is proud to announce that its managing member, Thomas M. Zaino, was asked to testify before the Ohio bipartisan Joint Committee on Property Tax Review and Reform. Zaino, a former Ohio Tax Commissioner, provided the Committee with some historical perspective on Ohio’s property tax system, highlighted problem areas with the current tax system, and described several options to address those problem areas. Zaino was assisted by Steve Hall of Zaino Hall & Farrin LLC and Brian Perera of ZHF Consulting LLC.

“Ohio’s real property tax on property owners and personal property tax on public utilities fail to meet important elements of a quality tax system,” Zaino told the Committee. He also described to the Committee a “levy loophole incentive” built into Ohio’s property tax system that incentivizes school districts to enact levies that side-step taxpayer protections from unvoted tax increases driven by inflated property values. Zaino called for “truth in advertising” in Ohio’s property tax levy system, saying the system needs simplified.

Ohio property values have increased dramatically over the last couple years, resulting in large tax increases for property owners. In response to this growing problem, the joint legislative committee was created to review the history and purpose of all aspects of Ohio’s property tax law and must file a report making recommendations on tax reforms no later than December 31, 2024.

Zaino is an attorney and CPA, and he serves as managing member of Zaino Hall & Farrin LLC, a boutique law firm focusing on tax and economic development matters for some of the nation’s smallest and largest businesses. Steve Hall represents clients in property tax matters. Brian Perera provides government affairs services through the Firm’s wholly-owned subsidiary, ZHF Consulting LLC. Both Firms have offices in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio.

Below is a link to the testimony before the Committee. Mr. Zaino's testimony begins at 44:49.

Tom Zaino
Zaino Hall & Farrin
+1 614-598-1596
tzaino@zhftaxlaw.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Former Tax Commissioner Presents Ohio Property Tax Reform Options

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Law, Technology, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more