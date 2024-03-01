Former Tax Commissioner Presents Ohio Property Tax Reform Options
Tom Zaino Testifies before the Ohio Bipartisan Joint Committee on Property Tax Review and Reform
Ohio’s real property tax on property owners and personal property tax on public utilities fail to meet important elements of a quality tax system.”COLUMBUS, OHIO, USA, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zaino Hall & Farrin LLC is proud to announce that its managing member, Thomas M. Zaino, was asked to testify before the Ohio bipartisan Joint Committee on Property Tax Review and Reform. Zaino, a former Ohio Tax Commissioner, provided the Committee with some historical perspective on Ohio’s property tax system, highlighted problem areas with the current tax system, and described several options to address those problem areas. Zaino was assisted by Steve Hall of Zaino Hall & Farrin LLC and Brian Perera of ZHF Consulting LLC.
“Ohio’s real property tax on property owners and personal property tax on public utilities fail to meet important elements of a quality tax system,” Zaino told the Committee. He also described to the Committee a “levy loophole incentive” built into Ohio’s property tax system that incentivizes school districts to enact levies that side-step taxpayer protections from unvoted tax increases driven by inflated property values. Zaino called for “truth in advertising” in Ohio’s property tax levy system, saying the system needs simplified.
Ohio property values have increased dramatically over the last couple years, resulting in large tax increases for property owners. In response to this growing problem, the joint legislative committee was created to review the history and purpose of all aspects of Ohio’s property tax law and must file a report making recommendations on tax reforms no later than December 31, 2024.
Zaino is an attorney and CPA, and he serves as managing member of Zaino Hall & Farrin LLC, a boutique law firm focusing on tax and economic development matters for some of the nation’s smallest and largest businesses. Steve Hall represents clients in property tax matters. Brian Perera provides government affairs services through the Firm’s wholly-owned subsidiary, ZHF Consulting LLC. Both Firms have offices in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio.
