PRECISION AIRCRAFT MANAGEMENT CHOOSES BLUETAIL FOR FLEETWIDE DIGITAL RECORDS MANAGEMENT

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bluetail , the leading modern aircraft records solution for business aviation, is proud to announce that Precision Aircraft Management has chosen Bluetail to enhance records management and compliance for its entire managed and Part-135 charter fleet. By leveraging Bluetail’s cloud-based solution, Precision will streamline operations, improve efficiency, and ensure seamless access to critical maintenance documentation.“Our clients expect us to manage their aircraft in the safest, most efficient, and cost-effective ways possible,” said Scott Dulaney, Precision Aircraft Management’s Director of Business Development. “By adopting Bluetail’s proven suite of digital applications, we’re evolving into a fully paperless operation. This step not only supports our commitment to innovation but also ensures we continue to deliver unmatched service to our customers.”With four locations across Colorado and a fleet of 19 aircraft ranging from King Air B200s to Dassault Falcon 900EXs, Precision is integrating Bluetail with other leading digital solutions, including EBIS (maintenance process and invoicing), Jet Insight (flight operations), and CAMP (maintenance tracking). This comprehensive approach will further protect the value of their customers’ aircraft while optimizing operational processes.“We’re thrilled to welcome Precision Aircraft Management to the Bluetail flock,” said Sam Celaya, CRO of Bluetail. “Precision’s forward-thinking approach demonstrates their leadership in aircraft management and charter operations. With Bluetail, they’ll gain the tools to securely search, share, and manage records anytime, anywhere, setting new standards in safety and efficiency.”The adoption of Bluetail’s solution is part of Precision’s broader initiative to align with the innovative practices of top on-demand and fractional fleet operators. By digitizing their maintenance records, Precision ensures their fleet operates with maximum reliability and minimal downtime, enhancing value for their customers.To learn more about how Bluetail supports aircraft operators, visit https://bluetail.aero/ About Precision Aircraft ManagementPrecision Aircraft Management is a Rocky Mountain leader in turnkey private aviation. Since 2005, Precision has been flying to destinations throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean. Frequent destinations include Jackson Hole, Telluride, Aspen, Scottsdale, Dallas, Napa, San Francisco, San Diego and Cabo San Lucas. Precision’s commitment to performance is evident through our longstanding relationships with clients and our unparalleled safety record. Learn more at www.precisionacm.com About BluetailBluetail is the leading modern aircraft records solution. We enable aircraft owners, operators, and flight departments to move away from paper-based records and digitize, organize, search, and share all aircraft records (back-to-birth) from anywhere on any device. Our customers experience the peace of mind from knowing every aircraft logbook, document, and history is professionally scanned, indexed, and secured with our FAA-compliant, cloud-based SaaS platform so they can focus on running and growing their business. Learn more at www.bluetail.aero

