BLUETAIL LAUNCHES BLUETAIL FLEET, THE ALL-IN-ONE SOLUTION FOR FLEET-WIDE COMPLIANCE AND DIGITAL RECORDS MANAGEMENT

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bluetail , the leading modern aircraft records solution for business aviation, announced today the launch of its newest product: Bluetail Fleet . Designed specifically for Part 135 and 91 operators managing multiple aircraft, Bluetail Fleet enables teams to efficiently organize, access, and manage aircraft records—while ensuring consistency and compliance across the entire fleet.“Business aviation operators have told us that they continue to have labor shortages and need a more efficient, intelligent solution to reduce the time and cost tied to maintenance and inspections,” said Bluetail CEO, Roberto Guerrieri. Bluetail Fleet is that solution—developed in close collaboration with our customers to deliver greater control, streamlined compliance, and significant time savings for operators managing anywhere from a few aircraft to large-scale fleets.”Key features of Bluetail Fleet include:-All-in-one hub for fast searching, sharing and protection - Platform-Streamlined pre-buys, conformities and audits – Built-in Compliance-Faster support and personalized service – Priority CSM & Support-Enhanced security and simplified access – SSO/SAML-Centralized record access and automation – Mx-tracking Integrations (Veryon and Traxxall)“Fleet was built to simplify the complex—from compliance tracking and conformity inspections to AOG research and audit readiness. By reducing manual effort and aligning seamlessly with maintenance tracking systems, we help operators boost efficiency and keep their aircraft flying.” said Kent Pickard, CTO. “The new feature greatly simplifies the tracking of ADs, SBs, Chapter 4/5 items and alterations."Boost records research efficiency by 10X with predefined search templates and bulk search tools—cutting audit and conformity research time by up to 50%. Share standardized compliance reports effortlessly with owners, MROs, QA teams, and the FAA to accelerate entry into service and faster revenue generation. The launch of Bluetail Fleet supports the company’s mission to help aviation operators protect aircraft value, improve team collaboration, and prepare for future inspections, audits or transactions with complete “back-to-birth” digital records.To learn more about Bluetail Fleet, visit https://bluetail.aero/fleet-demo About BluetailBluetail is the leading modern aircraft records solution. We enable aircraft owners, operators, and flight departments to move away from paper-based records and digitize, organize, search, and share all aircraft records (back-to-birth) from anywhere on any device. Our customers experience the peace of mind from knowing every aircraft logbook, document, and history is professionally scanned, indexed, and secured with our FAA-compliant, cloud-based SaaS platform so they can focus on running and growing their business. Learn more at https://bluetail.aero/

