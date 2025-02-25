METRO AVIATION PARTNERS WITH BLUETAIL TO ENHANCE MAINTENANCE EFFICIENCY AND COMPLIANCE

Metro Aviation Partners with Bluetail Bluetail is the leading modern aircraft records solution. Metro Aviation is a premier air medical transport and helicopter completion provider.

Leading air medical transport provider adopts Bluetail’s digital records solution to enhance efficiency, compliance, and security across its fleet.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bluetail , the leading modern aircraft records solution, announced today that Metro Aviation , a premier air medical transport and helicopter completion provider has chosen its digital solution to streamline maintenance records across its helicopter fleet.With over 170 helicopters and airplanes operating for more than 40 programs across 25 states, Metro Aviation is a recognized leader in air medical operations. Transitioning from paper-based records to Bluetail’s cloud-based system eliminates time-consuming “box diving” by providing a centralized hub for 24/7 access from anywhere. This allows maintenance teams to quickly search, retrieve, and share critical records, reducing aircraft downtime and ensuring compliance.“Metro Aviation has always been committed to utilizing the best tools available to support our operations, and Bluetail’s solution is a perfect fit for our needs,”said Kenny Morrow, COO at Metro Aviation. “The ability to quickly search and access records instead of sifting through boxes will save us countless hours while ensuring our documents remain secure and always accessible.”Bluetail has recently expanded its platform to better serve helicopter operators, incorporating features tailored to rotorcraft maintenance and AI-powered search capabilities. Additionally, Bluetail’s efficient scanning services ensure Metro Aviation’s decades of historical records are digitized and indexed for seamless retrieval.“For air medical operators like Metro Aviation, fast, secure access to maintenance records isn’t just a convenience—it’s essential,” said Roberto Guerrieri, CEO and co-founder of Bluetail. “Our solution streamlines operations, enhances compliance, and ensures teams always have the information they need at their fingertips from any location.”This partnership reinforces Metro Aviation’s commitment to efficiency, security, and innovation in helicopter maintenance management.About Metro AviationMetro Aviation, Inc., based in Shreveport, Louisiana, United States is a worldwide provider of completion services for all missions and types of helicopters and specializes in air-medical completions with several Supplemental Type Certificates (STC) developed by the company for a wide variety of helicopters. Metro is an FAA approved repair station, approved Airbus (Eurocopter) Service Center and FAR Part 135 air medical operations provider at several locations across the United States. The company is privately held and the largest traditional air medical provider in the country. For additional information regarding Metro Aviation, Inc. and any of its products or services, please contact Kristen King Holmes at 318.698.5200 or kking@metroaviation.com.About BluetailBluetail is the leading modern aircraft records solution. We enable aircraft owners, operators, and flight departments to move away from paper-based records and digitize, organize, search, and share all aircraft records (back-to-birth) from anywhere on any device. Our customers experience the peace of mind from knowing every aircraft logbook, document, and history is professionally scanned, indexed, and secured with our FAA-compliant, cloud-based SaaS platform so they can focus on running and growing their business. Learn more at https://bluetail.aero

