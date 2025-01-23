M·A·C Releases its 2024 VIVA GLAM Impact Report with a Sexy Spin

VIVA GLAM began with one iconic Lipstick that has always given 100% back—and now there are four silky-matte M·A·Cximal shades to represent each of the four charitable pillars. The 2024 VIVA GLAM Impact Report showcases the brand's charitable efforts, spanning 174 grants awarded to more than 150 organizations, resulting in a contribution of over $4.6 million USD for the year.

Charitable campaign taps into BookTok-favorite voice actor to showcase its positive impact

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- M·A·C VIVA GLAM has donated more money to charity than any other makeup brand—totaling more than $530 million USD to date. The newly released 2024 M·A·C VIVA GLAM Impact Report showcases the transformative power of the trailblazing charitable campaign which has served 60+ million people in 92+ countries since its launch in 1994.

To spread the word about VIVA GLAM’s impact, M·A·C has teamed up with BookTok-favorite voice actor Devon Braithwaite. In this social video, he reads excerpts from the Impact Report to give philanthropy a first-of-its-kind steamy, sultry spin that is sure to drive conversation and awareness for the VIVA GLAM mission of equal rights and healthy futures for All Ages, All Races, All Genders.

The 2024 VIVA GLAM Impact Report showcases the brand's charitable efforts, featuring 174 grants awarded to more than 150 organizations, resulting in a contribution of over $4.6 million USD for the year.

Sexual Equality

In addition to its decades-long support for people impacted by HIV/AIDS, M·A·C VIVA GLAM partners with local organizations to eliminate stigmas and provide resources that promote healthy and equitable futures for all.

NGO Spotlight: God’s Love We Deliver is a legacy M·A·C VIVA GLAM grantee that was founded in 1985 as a response to the AIDS pandemic. This non-profit organization cooks, packages and home-delivers medically tailored meals to New Yorkers living with severe and chronic illness.

• M·A·C VIVA GLAM funded 13,000+ meals for clients

• 300+ members participated in national symposium networking opportunities for food and nutrition service providers to enable the food is medicine movement

• 12+ sessions at the FIMC National Symposium focusing on research, clinical care, healthcare partnerships, policy and philanthropy

Gender Equality

M·A·C VIVA GLAM builds on our long-standing conviction of representation, inclusion and equity for All Ages, All Races, All Genders by advocating for change and providing resources that advance racial justice.

NGO Spotlight: This organization works with India’s most marginalized and vulnerable communities with a key focus on maternal and child health. The team focuses on facilitating community action enabling children and their families into being self-reliant along the principles of child rights, equity and justice.

“I am Iffat Khan from Mumbai, India. I didn't gain much knowledge about feminine care or reproductive health until I was around 14 years old. The SRHR program provided me with comprehensive insights into healthy hygiene routines, which significantly improved my self-esteem as a girl and young woman. I was eager to share my newfound knowledge with my family and the broader community, working to break the silence surrounding this sensitive topic. Through this experience, I acquired valuable information about health and reproductive rights, empowering me with confidence and control over my own body. I am committed to continuing to teach and share my knowledge with other girls in my community, aiming to enhance our overall quality of life.” – Iffat Khan

Racial Equality

M·A·C VIVA GLAM honors the beauty in diversity by advancing racial justice, equity, diversity and inclusion via donations, internal advocacy, and product inclusivity.

NGO Spotlight: Indspire is a Canada based Indigenous national charity that invests in the education of First Nations, Inuit and Métis people, their families and communities. They serve First Nations, Inuit, and Métis students in remote communities, rural areas and urban centers and with the support of funding partners, they disburse financial awards, deliver programs, and share resources with the goal of increasing graduation rates for Indigenous students.

• M·A·C funded the education of 22 Indigenous students through the “Building Brighter Futures” program

• "This bursary has not only supported my educational journey but has also empowered me to set an example for my daughter, who is now in her first year of university. Together, we support each other as we pursue our dreams." – Megan Gillis

Environmental Equality

M·A·C VIVA GLAM pledges to do good for the planet through its support for organizations advancing environmental sustainability.

NGO Spotlight: Plastics for Change is a social enterprise platform that collects plastic waste from the coastal areas of India and has created a fair-trade system for recycling waste that advances socioeconomic opportunities for plastic collectors and their communities.

• 1,917,000+ kgs of plastic waste collected

• 100% boosted income through the women entrepreneurship program

• Increased plastic collection by 86+% through an e-tricycle program

According to Aïda Moudachirou-Rébois, Global Senior Vice President/General Manager, M·A·C Cosmetics, “VIVA GLAM would not have been able to make the tremendous global impact it has without the support of the entire M·A·C community. From our dedicated employees and Artists to valued partners and loyal customers, this collective commitment to making a difference in the lives of millions of people around the world is a living legacy. This is a testament to what happens when beauty is not just a product, but a force for good.”

ABOUT M·A·C COSMETICS:

M·A·C (Make-up Art Cosmetics) is a leading brand of professional cosmetics and part of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Since its creation in Toronto, Canada, over 40 years ago, the brand’s popularity has grown through a tradition of word-of-mouth endorsement from Makeup Artists, models, photographers, and journalists around the world. M·A·C is now sold in over 130 countries/territories worldwide. Follow M·A·C on Instagram, TikTok, X, Snapchat and Threads (@MACcosmetics); become a M·A·C fan on Facebook (facebook.com/maccosmetics); and watch M·A·C videos on YouTube (youtube.com/maccosmetics). For a M·A·C location near you, visit maccosmetics.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.