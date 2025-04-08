M·A·C Launches Brand-New Studio Fix Powder Plus Foundation Made for Every Shade of You

The brand-new formula is available in 67 shades for all.

After 30+ years, this iconic fan favourite now offers more shades to fall for, a fresh formula and an all-new refillable compact.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- M·A·C is the #1 pressed powder foundation brand in the U.S.*, and Studio Fix Powder Plus Foundation has been a fan favourite and best-seller since 1992. What makes Studio Fix Powder Plus Foundation so iconic? Featuring an immaculate matte finish, long-lasting oil control and customizable coverage that evens out all skin tones, the answer is all the above!

Now, Studio Fix Powder Plus Foundation 2-in-1 foundation and setting powder has been reimagined just for you with a brand-new formula available in 67 shades for all. The lightweight, blendable powder foundation now boasts a blur-matte finish and 24-hour control – all housed in refillable packaging. The existing Studio Fix Powder Plus Foundation shades have been updated to match Studio Fix Fluid SPF 15, making it even easier to find your perfect match across formats – while new hues have also been added to match every shade of you.

This pressed powder foundation is sweat- and water-resistant for staying power that stands up to the elements. Its silky talc-free texture instantly smoothes and evens skin tone without leaving a grey cast behind. Studio Fix Powder Plus Foundation also offers 12-hour stay-true colour that won’t streak, cake, crease, settle into lines and pores, or cause breakouts.

The all-new Studio Fix Powder Plus Foundation debuts with a provocative multimedia campaign, starring Danna Paola and photographed by Campbell Addy.

“When I started at M·A·C in the early 90s, Studio Fix Powder was a phenomenon that became one of M·A·C’s true icons,” recalls Terry Barber, Director of Makeup Artistry. “I never thought it could get any better, but Studio Fix Powder Plus Foundation is a major upgrade for Artists and consumers who want all-in-one results. The finish creates a new type of matte skin that’s soft-focus, smooth and devoid of any powdery residue. Offering shine control and seamless coverage, it allows natural skin texture and healthy radiance to show through – and the expanded shade range gives consumers more pinpoint precision when matching their skin tone.”

Your favourite foundation just got even better.

*Source: Circana Group/U.S. Prestige Beauty Total Measured Market, Makeup Form: Pressed Powder Compact, Makeup Unit Sales, 12 months ending May 2024.

KEY CLAIMS AND BENEFITS

• 24 hours of oil/shine control

• 12 hours of stay-true colour/fade resistance and non-streaking/non-caking/non-settling coverage

• Silky talc-free texture

• Immediately reduces appearance of pores

• Waterproof

• Sweat- and humidity-resistant

• Photo-friendly with no grey cast

• For all skin types; does not cause acne

• 96% said it leaves skin feeling comfortable all day*

• 94% say it smooths and blurs the look of skin blemishes*

*Consumer testing on 165 women after one week of product use.

Suggested Retail Price: $29.25 USD

Available:

Select M·A·C locations/online, 1.800.588.0070 and maccosmetics.com

ABOUT M·A·C COSMETICS

M·A·C (Make-up Art Cosmetics) is a leading brand of professional cosmetics and part of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Since its creation in Toronto, Canada, over 40 years ago, the brand’s popularity has grown through a tradition of word-of-mouth endorsement from Makeup Artists, models, photographers, and journalists around the world. M·A·C is now sold in over 130 countries/territories worldwide. For a M·A·C location near you, visit maccosmetics.com.

