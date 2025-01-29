M·A·C Cosmetics Dares You to Bare with “I Only Wear M·A·C”

Martha Stewart, Julia Fox, Odell Beckham Jr., Beabadoobee and Tiffany “New York” Pollard strip down to their favourite M·A·C Nudes

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- M·A·C Cosmetics invites you to strip down and celebrate your boldest, most authentic self with its new campaign: “I Only Wear M·A·C.”

Featuring a series of explicit images of outspoken cultural icons, including Martha Stewart, Julia Fox, Odell Beckham Jr., Beabadoobee and Tiffany “New York” Pollard, “I Only Wear M·A·C” is a celebration of the new M·A·C Nudes Collection – a curated lineup of 28 naughty nude shades for lips and eyes designed to complement every skin tone.

Meet the Outspoken Cast:

• Martha Stewart: Lifestyle mogul and the ultimate tastemaker, Martha Stewart redefines elegance with her signature charm and timeless sophistication. She only wears bringback warm beige M·A·Cximal Sleek Satin Lipstick in Fleshpot to reveal a more risqué side.

• Julia Fox: Actress and fashion provocateur Julia Fox is no stranger to pushing boundaries. Her sultry campaign visuals celebrate the intimate allure of NEW M·A·Cximal Silky Matte Lipstick in Acting Natural lined with Lip Pencil in Stone, proving that M·A·C Nudes can be both understated and outrageous.

• Odell Beckham Jr.: A record-setting NFL wide receiver and cultural icon, Odell Beckham Jr. fuses sports, fashion and entertainment. Known for his style and confidence on and off the field, Beckham’s campaign visuals feature full-body kiss marks from the collection – showing that M·A·C Nudes are as daring and dynamic as he is.

• Beabadoobee: Rising indie-music sensation Beabadoobee channels her creative energy and ethereal vocals to create a strikingly raw visual aesthetic. Follow her lead with Lustreglass Sheer-Shine Lipstick in Signature Move.

• Tiffany “New York” Pollard: Reality TV’s reigning queen Tiffany “New York” Pollard brings her bold personality to life wearing NEW Powder Kiss Liquid Lipcolour in Chestnut lined with Lip Pencil in Stone. Her striking looks and unapologetic confidence perfectly mirror the audacious spirit of M·A·C Nudes, showing that stripping down is always in style.

It’s Personal with M·A·C Nudes

“I Only Wear M·A·C” empowers everyone to strip it down and show it off with M·A·C Nudes – whether you rediscover a bringback neutral you’ve been begging for or create an all-new lip combo that complements your unique look.

The campaign proves that nude is anything but neutral with a series of intimate and striking visuals of celebrities who dare to bare their individuality and unique styles. Each image highlights the diversity and freedom of expression that defines M·A·C, like Julia Fox riding the NYC subway in the buff, Martha Stewart engaging in kitchen chaos or Odell Beckham Jr. taking a shower covered in kiss marks.

“With ‘I Only Wear M·A·C,’ we wanted to ignite a conversation that extends far beyond beauty,” says M·A·C Global Creative Director Drew Elliott. “By bringing together a bold lineup of cultural icons who are unafraid to speak their truth, we’re proving that M·A·C Nudes are not just about blending in – they’re about standing out and sparking pop-cultural chaos.”

Join the conversation or find the latest updates on social with #IOnlyWearMAC.

About M·A·C Nudes

Designed to complement all, this curated lineup of 28 naughty nudes for lips and eyes is a makeup fantasy for everyone. From cool-toned beiges to rich chestnuts, this deeply personal collection of new nuanced nudes and bringback shades satisfies all your neutral colour cravings – whether you’re modest or maximalist. Strip it down and show it off with 20 NEW and fan-favourite silky matte, soft-focus matte, shiny sheer and sleek satin lip shades – plus lip liners in three iconic nudes, including a brand-new 90s-inspired hue in Cool Spice. To round out the collection, tantalize and tease your eyes using a NEW pigment-packed palette of six sinful eye shadows in next-level neutrals. To explore the collection, visit: https://www.maccosmetics.com/mac-nudes

M·A·C (Make-Up Art Cosmetics) is a leading brand of professional cosmetics and part of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Since its creation in Toronto, Canada, over 40 years ago, the brand's popularity has grown through a tradition of word-of-mouth endorsement from Makeup Artists, models, photographers and journalists around the world. M·A·C is now sold in over 130 countries/territories worldwide.

