SUMiT and EXITFAME Team Up for Explosive New Hip-Hop Anthem "Blow"

"Blow" is now available globally at all digital stores with a supporting official music video live on YouTube.

It's all about the grind and the hard work paying off and the way it can positively impact people's lives around you.” — SUMiT

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rising independent Hip-Hop rap artist SUMiT has just dropped his highly anticipated new single, " Blow ," featuring fellow lyricist EXITFAME. The track, released today, marks a pivotal moment in both artists' careers and is set to make waves in the hip-hop community. With its sharp production, gripping lyricism, and powerful storytelling, "Blow" is more than just a song—it's a declaration of perseverance, ambition, and success.The beat produced by Jblack features a haunting atmospheric sound that sets the perfect tone for the reflective yet triumphant lyrics delivered by both SUMiT and EXITFAME. Recorded and mixed by Sammy Rosario at Phoenix Down Studios, and mastered by Fred Miller, "Blow" showcases the best of independent hip-hop, combining intricate wordplay with emotional depth. The song is available for streaming and download now."This song feels like a classic," says SUMiT. "The beat Jblack made is mad atmospheric, creating this vibe that's both eerie and feel-good at the same time. With two hungry and dedicated MCs who have a lot of positive energy spitting top-notch verses that actually say something. It's all about the grind and the hard work paying off and the way it can positively impact people's lives around you. Making the video, we wanted to convey the world of independent artists and the creative spirit we share as people. Big shoutout to EXITFAME, his manager Stack Gold, of course, my manager Danny D, my engineer Sammy, videographer Tanj, and all that! Home Team!" - SUMiTA Bold Collaboration"Blow" marks the first collaboration between SUMiT and EXITFAME, two artists known for their distinctive takes on hip-hop. SUMiT, a rapper and poet from Worcester, MA, has released over 60 songs since his 2020 debut EP Stimulus: A Socially Distant EP. His work is known for its lyrical sophistication, mixing East Coast sensibilities with modern rap styles. Over the years, SUMiT has shared stages with major acts like Fabolous, Rick Ross, and Soulja Boy, building a reputation for his dynamic live performances and commitment to independent artistry.EXITFAME, brings his own raw energy to the track. Known for his blend of gritty realism and spiritual introspection, EXITFAME has built a loyal following with songs that reflect his personal experiences and struggles. With influences like 2Pac, Nipsey Hussle, and Kanye West, Exit Fame's music resonates with those navigating the complexities of life and striving for something greater.A Song About the Struggle and SuccessLyrically, "Blow" captures the essence of what it means to chase your dreams and rise above life's challenges. The song is a celebration of both the journey and the moment when all the hard work pays off. It speaks to the hustle, the setbacks, and the relentless drive to make an impact on the world.In the song, SUMiT touches on themes of self-reliance and staying true to one's roots, even in the face of adversity. EXITFAME reflects on his own path, blending both the harsh realities of his upbringing and the hope that fuels his personal evolution.The Music Video and VisualsAccompanying the track is a visually striking music video directed by Tanj, which brings the song's themes to life. The video captures the independent spirit of both artists, showcasing the world of independent musicians hustling to make their mark. It's a compelling visual representation of the track's energy—gritty yet aspirational, grounded in reality yet filled with hope for the future.More About SUMiT and EXITFAMESUMiT is a highly-rated rapper, lyricist, and poet from Worcester, MA, known for his captivating passion and creative genius. He has released over 60 songs independently since his 2020 debut EP "Stimulus: A Socially Distant EP," and has collaborated with industry heavyweights such as Sean Kingston, The Hoodies, and OT the Real, showcasing his ability to blend insightful lyricism with diverse musical styles. SUMiT's live performances have taken him across the US to Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Las Vegas, and Providence, where he's graced stages and shared bills with artists such as Fabolous, Rick Ross, Soulja Boy, Cappella Grey, and Jay Critch. With a name that represents striving for the highest level of his craft while staying humble (as denoted by the lowercase "i"), SUMiT's reverence for the art form of rap music began at a young age. The combination of witnessing the vibrant hip-hop culture in his hometown and being captivated by the lyrical prowess of East Coast emcees in the mid-late 90's, such as Biggie Smalls and Jay-Z, fueled SUMiT's desire to express himself through rhythm and rhyme. The sheer diversity of his soundscape distinguishes his music.EXITFAME, born Eric Henderson on June 17, 1985, is a Boston-based artist who draws from his experiences growing up in poverty to create raw, authentic music. Now sober and committed to inspiring change, he blends gritty, real-life storytelling with moments of spiritual reflection. His lyrics, deeply rooted in the traditions of hip-hop, navigate the complexities of faith, redemption, and personal struggle. Influenced by icons like 2Pac, Kanye West, Nipsey Hussle, and Jadakiss, EXITFAME offers a blend of introspective tracks and rebellious anthems, embracing the contradictions within himself and his journey. Through his music, he aims to inspire hope and resilience in those facing the same challenges he once did.Stream or Download "Blow" Now"Blow" is now available on all major streaming platforms. Fans can expect more from both SUMiT and EXITFAME as they continue to build momentum in the new year.Follow SUMiTInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/sumitmusicofficial/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNbYMaHRwzSjLtq6UanyHAg Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/6OnYGWlV33x3CvDAcQTLOg?si=yx_3JQeXQNyQTC6-3-UluA&nd=1&dlsi=debd3665dbcc48fa Website: https://sumitmusic.com/ Track Credits:Written and Performed by: SUMiT and EXITFAMEExecutive Producer: Danny DiRobertoBeat Produced by: JblackRecorded and Mixed by: Sammy Rosario at Phoenix Down StudiosMastered by: Fred MillerISRC#: TCAJE2521281UPC: 196056126488Listen Now: https://ffm.to/sumitxexitfame_blow Watch: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JJ5RFaZ3IOc For additional information or to request an Interview with SUMiT, please contact danithompson@dntagency.com

SUMiT ft. EXITFAME - "Blow" (Official Music Video)

