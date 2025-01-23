DNA My Dog and DreamWorks Animation’s Dog Man team up to help three lucky animal rescues win a $3,000.00 USD gift card

DNA My Dog DNA My Dog x Dog Man - Rescue Giveaway

DreamWorks Animation’s Dog Man arrives in theaters January 31, 2025.

“Rescue is in our DNA, and we are so grateful our partnership with Dog Man allows us to offer this amazing prize to the hard-working dog rescue community”. ” — CEO, Mindy Tenenbaum

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, January 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DNA My Dog , a leader in canine breed identification and genetic testing, is thrilled to announce their partnership with DreamWorks Animation in celebration of the theatrical release of the canine-crime-fighting action-comedy, Dog Man , based on the literary phenomenon by Dav Pilkey.Dog lovers can be heroes for their favourite rescue by nominating them for a chance to win a gift card valued at $3,000.00 USD for food and supplies and five DNA My Dog Essential Breed ID Tests.“Rescue is in our DNA, and we are so grateful our partnership with Dog Man allows us to offer this amazing prize to the hard-working dog rescue community”. Said CEO, Mindy Tenenbaum. Nominate a rescue here for a chance to help them win a $3,000.00 USD gift card for food and supplies and five DNA My Dog Essential Breed ID Tests. Entrants must follow the official DNA My Dog and Dog Man Movie Instagram pages, like the pinned post on DNA My Dog’s Instagram, tag a rescue in the comments, and say what makes them heroes. For an additional entry, share a story tagging a rescue, @dnamydog and @dreamworksdogman, and using hashtags #dnamydog #DogManMovie.NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to rescues in Canada, the contiguous U.S., and Washington, D.C. Giveaway begins Jan. 26/25 at 12:00PM EST and ends Jan. 28/25 at 11:29PM EST. Official rules can be found at https://dnamydog.com/rules-for-the-rescue-giveaway/ About DNA My DogDeeply rooted in the canine rescue community, DNA My Dog is proud to partner with hundreds of rescue organizations across North America through their affiliate program, Don’t Judge a Breed by its Cover. The program provides low-cost DNA testing for adoptable dogs and helps generate funds for dogs in shelters. Learn more here https://dnamydog.com/company/shelter-program/ As one of the first organizations to offer a consumer-based Canine DNA Test, DNA My Dog has had a front row seat into the evolving relationship between people and their dogs. What began as a helpful test offered to shelters quickly expanded into a world-wide range of tests, including the world’s only Deceased Dog DNA Test, the development of the first ever, patent pending, Canine Genetic Age test, and a best-in-class Canine Allergy Test. DNA My Dog uses the latest in CNV technology to pinpoint the breeds in a dog using a database of over 350 breeds with over 99% accuracy. With this next generation technology, clients can expect a test like no other.About DreamWorks Animation’s Dog ManPart dog, part man, all hero.From DreamWorks Animation—creators of the beloved blockbuster franchises Kung Fu Panda, How to Train Your Dragon and The Boss Baby—comes the canine-crime-fighting film adaptation of Dav Pilkey’s New York Times bestselling literary phenomenon: Dog Man.When a faithful police dog and his human police officer owner are injured together on the job, a harebrained but life-saving surgery fuses the two of them together and Dog Man is born. Dog Man is sworn to protect and serve—and fetch, sit and roll over.As Dog Man embraces his new identity and strives to impress his Chief (Lil Rel Howery, Get Out, Free Guy), he must stop the pretty evil plots of feline supervillain Petey the Cat (Pete Davidson; Saturday Night Live, The King of Staten Island). Petey’s latest plan is to clone himself, creating the kitten Lil Petey, to double his ability to do crime stuff. Things get complicated, though, when Lil Petey forges an unexpected bond with Dog Man.When Lil Petey falls into the clutches of a common enemy, Dog Man and Petey reluctantly join forces in an action-packed race against time to rescue the young kitten. In the process, they discover the power of family (and kittens!) to bring even the most hostile foes together.Dog Man also stars Isla Fisher (Wedding Crashers, Rango) as TV reporter Sarah Hatoff; Poppy Liu (Hacks, The Afterparty) as Petey’s assistant, Butler; Emmy nominee Stephen Root (Barry, King of the Hill) as Grampa; Billy Boyd (the Lord of the Rings franchise, Seed of Chucky) as Sarah’s cameraman, Seamus; and Emmy and Golden Globe winner Ricky Gervais (The Office, Extras) as Flippy the fish.Dog Man is directed by Emmy winner Peter Hastings (The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants, Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness), whose credits include the groundbreaking animated series Animaniacs and Pinky and the Brain. The film is produced by Karen Foster (Spirit Untamed), who served as co-producer on DreamWorks Animation’s How to Train Your Dragon.Launched in 2016 by Dav Pilkey, the Dog Man Scholastic series now includes 13 books. The series is one of the bestselling graphic novel series of all time with more than 60 million copies in print and translations in 47 languages. The series’ 2024 releases include Dog Man: The Scarlet Shedder, which became the #1 bestselling book in the U.S. and internationally, and Dog Man: Big Jim Begins, published December 3, 2024.DreamWorks Animation’s Dog Man will be distributed by Universal Pictures and arrives in theaters January 31/25. The official trailer can be viewed on YouTube and additional information can be found by visiting the official website and Instagram page.About DreamWorks AnimationDreamWorks Animation (DWA), a division of the Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, within NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation, is a global family entertainment company with feature film and television brands. The company’s deep portfolio of intellectual property is supported by a robust, worldwide consumer products practice, which includes licensing, and location-based entertainment venues around the world. DWA’s feature film heritage includes many of the world’s most beloved characters and franchises, including The Wild Robot, Shrek, Madagascar, Kung Fu Panda, How to Train Your Dragon, Spirit, Trolls, The Boss Baby and 2022’s The Bad Guys and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish have amassed more than $16 billion in global box office receipts. DreamWorks Animation’s television studio is one of the world’s leading producers of high-quality, animated family programming, reaching consumers in more than 190 countries with a diverse array of award-winning original content through streaming and linear broadcasters.

Dog Man official movie trailer

