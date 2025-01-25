MAKE Wellness Unveils Executive Leadership Team to Drive Innovation in the Wellness Industry

Justin Prince, co founder of MAKE Wellness

Justin Prince, Justin Serra, Robert Finigan, and Truman Hunt Lead Visionary Effort to Redefine the Wellness Space

At MAKE Wellness, we’re pioneering a paradigm shift in health and wellness. Our rapid success is a testament to the strength of our vision and the precision of our approach.” — Robert Finigan, CMO

ST. GEORGE, UT, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MAKE Wellness , a health and wellness company co-founded by renowned entrepreneur, author, and motivational speaker Justin Prince , has officially launched with a mission to inspire growth and innovation within the wellness industry.The company’s leadership team is comprised of some of the most accomplished names in the business world:Justin Serra, Chief Executive Officer, brings decades of operational and strategic expertise to guide the company’s growth. Serra’s leadership philosophy centers on delivering impactful results while fostering a strong organizational culture.Robert Finigan, Chief Marketing Officer, brings a creative vision to MAKE Wellness, leveraging his extensive experience to build brands that resonates with a global audience.Truman Hunt, Executive Chairman, adds a wealth of leadership experience, including his tenure as CEO of one of the world’s leading wellness companies, where he drove significant industry advancements.Together, this dynamic team is poised to set a new standard in wellness by combining innovation, empowerment, and excellence.“We’re excited to officially introduce our leadership team,” said Justin Prince, Co-Founder of MAKE Wellness. “Each of these individuals brings a unique perspective and a proven track record of success. Their expertise and passion for making an impact will be instrumental as we chart a bold course forward in redefining wellness. This is about building something bigger than a business—it’s about creating a legacy of leadership and innovation.”MAKE Wellness has already made significant strides in its early stages, showcasing the potential of its forward-thinking vision. During its 65-day pre-launch phase, the company achieved remarkable success, shipping 100,000 orders and proving the potential of its model. The company is committed to leading the wellness industry into a new era, marked by innovation, collaboration, and a focus on empowering individuals.About MAKE WellnessMAKE Wellness is a next-generation health and wellness company dedicated to redefining possibilities in the industry. Through innovation, leadership, and empowerment, MAKE Wellness is committed to creating a positive impact and inspiring individuals to reach their full potential.For more information, visit makewellness.com.

