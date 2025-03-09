Lake Oconee Area Builders Association Announces New Location for The Big Event

The Big Event The Big Event overview The Big Event crowd The Big Event Kids Zone The Big Event food court

FREE family festival on Saturday, March 15

GREENSBORO, GA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lake Oconee Area Builders Association (LOABA) announces The Big Event . This free one-day festival takes place on Saturday, March 15, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Lake Oconee Church, 1101 Village Park Drive, Greensboro, Georgia, 30642.The event features 160 local exhibitors, including home builders, remodelers, suppliers and many other companies associated with the industry, such as mortgage, pest control, appraisers and more. In addition to home and garden vendors, there will be local merchants, artists and non-profit organizations, arts and crafts, boats and recreational vehicles.A newly designed food court will feature several options, including Chick-fil-A, Café Du Papa, Southern Smoke Shack BBQ, Kona Ice, Five Finger Philly and The Burger Barn.Enjoy a day of fun, entertainment and surprises at The Big Event! This family-friendly event features a special FREE Kids Zone with face painting, games, photos, and other exciting activities to entertain little ones.Local talent will shine as community groups take the stage, showcasing their skills and performances throughout the day.Attendees can scan a QR code on-site for a chance to win a fabulous Door Prize, adding an extra layer of excitement to the event.Parking is FREE and conveniently available, with ample paved spaces for all attendees.Well-behaved, leashed, and vaccinated pets are welcome to join in the fun.Whether rain or shine, The Big Event promises an unforgettable experience. Don’t miss out on the excitement!Make a note of the NEW location! Lake Oconee Church, 1101 Village Park Drive, Greensboro, Georgia 30642.Special thanks to The Big Event’s Platinum Sponsors: Brown Haven Homes, F5 Hauling, Griffin Lumber & Hardware, Landmark Construction & Development and Visit Lake Oconee.Gold Sponsors include AAG Luxury Outdoors, Affinity Outdoor Living, Anchors Marina, Apex Roofing, Artisans of Atlanta, Askew Appliance, Brothers Pool Ga, Certified Clean Care, City Electric Supply, DMD Garage Doors, Freedom Boat Club, Gutter Solutions of Oconee, Hargray Communications, J. Bult Docks & Seawalls, Javy’s Roofing, Joe’s Roofing, Juturna Water Solutions, Lights of Oconee, More Than Blinds, Netplicity, Oconee Comfort Insulation, Oconee Elite, Oconee Leisure, Olde South Design Studios, Pella of Georgia, ProSouth Electrical, Reynolds Lake Oconee, RMJ Painting, Smith Communications, Stoneridge Hardscapes, The Len Resort & Residences, Thrower Electric, Wilhoit Gas Company, Wilson Bryant Air Conditioning, Young Harris Watersports and RV and Youngblood Tractor.A must-attend event for families, The Big Event educates and informs Lake Oconee Area residents and guests about the products, services and personnel of the Lake Oconee Area Builders Association (LOABA) and promotes its members, suppliers, and associates. For more information, visit The Big Event online.ABOUT LAKE OCONEE AREA BUILDERS ASSOCIATIONThe Lake Oconee Area Builders Association, a local trade association, is dedicated to improving the local construction industry and works to serve its members, consumers and the community through education and public service. To learn more about the Lake Oconee Area Builders Association, visit www.lobalive.com or call 706-999-1591.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.