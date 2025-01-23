Williston Barracks / Ignition Interlock Required
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A1000443
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brennan McGowan
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 01/22/2025 0828hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Rt. 15 / S Main St, Cambridge, VT
VIOLATION: Ignition Interlock Required
ACCUSED: Ian Boone
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On January 22, 2025, at approximately 0828 hours the Vermont State Police observed a motor vehicle violation and initiated a traffic stop. The operator was identified as Ian Boone (23) of Richford, VT. Investigation revealed Boone was not operating a vehicle equipped with an ignition interlock device as ordered by the court.
Durkin was subsequently released on citation to appear at the Lamoille County Superior Court, Criminal Division, to answer to the charge of Operating a Vehicle without an Ignition Interlock Device.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: February 26th at 1230 hours
COURT: Lamoille
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
