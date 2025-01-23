Submit Release
Williston Barracks / Ignition Interlock Required

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A1000443

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brennan McGowan                            

STATION: Williston                    

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 01/22/2025 0828hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Rt. 15 / S Main St, Cambridge, VT

VIOLATION: Ignition Interlock Required

 

ACCUSED: Ian Boone                                              

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On January 22, 2025, at approximately 0828 hours the Vermont State Police observed a motor vehicle violation and initiated a traffic stop. The operator was identified as Ian Boone (23) of Richford, VT. Investigation revealed Boone was not operating a vehicle equipped with an ignition interlock device as ordered by the court.

 

Durkin was subsequently released on citation to appear at the Lamoille County Superior Court, Criminal Division, to answer to the charge of Operating a Vehicle without an Ignition Interlock Device.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: February 26th at 1230 hours            

COURT: Lamoille

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

