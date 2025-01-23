Arts Garage’s Artists-in-Residence (AiR) Series Provides Arts & Culture Opportunities for Underserved Community Members

Arts Garage Logo Exclusive Pre-show Rehearsal & Talkback with Nicole Henry African Storytelling, Crafts, Songs & Dance with Baba Adekemi Lyons

Series Extends Beyond Arts Garage’s Delray Beach Location to Provide Master Classes, Workshops, Lectures and Other Unique Experiences

The more we learn about the impact of the arts on social and physical wellbeing, the more we want to push our impact outside our walls to the communities that need us.” — Marjorie Waldo, President & CEO, Arts Garage

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arts Garage , a Visual & Performing Arts Venue located in Delray Beach that connects the community to the world through the arts, continues to do so through the nonprofit’s Artists-in-Residence (AiR) Series. The series provides arts and culture enrichment and engagement opportunities for youth, underserved community members, and seniors through master classes, workshops, lectures and other unique experiences. The invitation-only series is underwritten by a grant from the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County’s Cultural Arts & Education Fund.“The more we learn about the impact of the arts on social and physical wellbeing, the more we want to push our impact outside our walls to the communities that need us,” said Marjorie Waldo, President & CEO of Arts Garage. “We’re actively pursuing audiences that are often left out of these kind of opportunities. It’s all part of Arts Garage’s mission to connect the community to the world through the arts.”The AiR Series officially kicked-off in the fall of 2024 with an Exclusive Pre-show Rehearsal & Talkback with Nicole Henry, one of the jazz world’s acclaimed performers. The event was attended by fixed-income seniors from Pompey Park Seniors Club, the Boynton Beach Senior Advisory Board and Arts Garage’s own senior volunteers. The event featured an open rehearsal and interactive talkback session with the award-winning vocalist, who celebrated 20 years since her national debut. “You could really see how much everyone enjoyed the program,” said one attendee. “Lots of smiles, eyes closed just enjoying Nicole’s voice, song choices and even some dancing."Also included in the AiR series was an Arts & Culture Series: African Storytelling, Crafts, Songs & Dance with Baba Adekemi Lyon, an immersive eight-week arts, culture, and education series designed to inspire and empower underserved youth through dynamic cultural experiences. Each week, the series welcomed 28 local youth ages 5-12 from the City of Delray Beach Parks & Recreation Department’s Out of School aftercare program to Pompey Park Community Center. It culminated with a showcase that put on display the skills and creativity the kids developed after weeks of dedication and exploration of African arts and culture.Next up in the AiR Series will be a Pre-show Open Rehearsal & Talkback with the writers, directors and actors of axes, herbs and satchels. The new play, which opens Sunday, February 23 and features a company of six Black women and femme performers, is rooted in the history and embodied wisdom of doulas and midwives and is both a celebration of traditional knowledge held in the Black birth worker community and a potent examination of maternal mortality. Arts Garage has invited an audience of local high school and college students as well as many organizations that work to preserve and celebrate Black history and culture in South Florida.Arts Garage continues to add new programming and events to its schedule and is renowned for offering thought-provoking, community-driven, and socially relevant productions from professional, cutting-edge performers, playwrights and artists.To learn more, please call 561-450-6357 or visit artsgarage.org.About Arts GarageArts Garage is a Visual & Performing Arts Center in Downtown Delray Beach, Florida that delivers innovative, diverse, and accessible arts experiences to the South Florida community. From Grammy Award-winning musicians to emerging local talent, Arts Garage showcases performers representing a wide variety of cultures. The Marshall Family Foundation Gallery at Arts Garage features exhibitions by emerging visual artists from South Florida and provides educational programs for adults and children to grow their talents and knowledge of the arts. Located at 94 NE 2nd Avenue in Delray Beach’s Pineapple Grove Arts District (33444), Arts Garage is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization supported in part by the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County, the Delray Beach Community Redevelopment Agency, the City of Delray Beach, and the Florida Department of State Division of Cultural Affairs. For more information, call 561-450-6357 or visit artsgarage.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.