MSP Leonardtown Weekly Press Release 1/23/2025

January 23, 2025

Lieutenant Krystle Rossignol

Barrack “T” Leonardtown

23200 Leonard Hall Drive

Leonardtown, MD 20650

301-475-8955 Main

301-475-2948 Fax

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: January 23, 2025

The following people were arrested for Driving Under the Influence:

On 1/18/2025, Kabriahna Vanise Bonds, 32 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Oliva Flores

On 1/22/2025, John Douglas Martin, 57 of Hughesville, MD was arrested by Cpl Kelly

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

On 1/9/2025, Lloyd Henry Jenifer, 38 of Great Mills, MD was arrested by Tpr Bender for Violation of Probation: Driving while license was revoked and Driving vehicle while under the influence of alcohol per se, and Violation of Probation: Driving under the influence of alcohol

On 1/10/2025, Darrius Jaicinto Moore, 29 of California, MD was arrested by TFC Posch for FTA: Driving while out-of-state license was suspended

On 1/10/2025, Kyle Xavier Johnson, 28 of Lusby, MD was arrested by Tpr Stricker for Violation of Probation: First Degree Assault

On 1/15/2025, Patrick Ryan Klock, 30 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr Phelps for Theft: Less Than $100 x2

On 1/15/2025, William Leroy Byrd Sr, 65 of Great Mills, MD was arrested by Tpr Abdel Wahab for Violation of Probation: Driving while under the influence of alcohol

On 1/16/2025, Jessie Rae Colburn, 38 of Charlotte Hall, MD was arrested by TFC Baden for FTA: Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis x3, Burglary – Fourth Degree Theft, Burglary – Fourth Degree/Tools, Malicious Destruction of Property – Value Less Than $1,000, Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia, and Theft: $100 to Under $1,500

On 1/16/2025, James Michael Cornett, 67 of Callaway, MD was arrested by TFC Engleman for Possession of Child Pornography x10

On 1/21/2025, Jorge Luis Alamo-Guzman, 32 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr Rosenblatt for FTA: Driving while under the influence of alcohol

On 1/22/2025, Shamika Lacole Noel, 42 of Wichita, KS was arrested by Tpr Phelps for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 1/22/2025, Mark Stevenson Brensinger, 43 of Hollywood, MD was arrested by TFC Piscopo-Bann for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

All persons charged with a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

News releases are a service of the Maryland State Police.

Contact the Office of Media Communications at 410-653-4236 or e-mail at msp.media@maryland.gov