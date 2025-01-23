Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,408 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,281 in the last 365 days.

MSP Leonardtown Weekly Press Release 1/23/2025

Maryland State Police News Release

MSP Leonardtown Weekly Press Release 1/23/2025

Lieutenant Krystle Rossignol

Barrack “T” Leonardtown

23200 Leonard Hall Drive

Leonardtown, MD 20650

301-475-8955 Main

301-475-2948 Fax

 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: January 23, 2025

 

The following people were arrested for Driving Under the Influence:

  • On 1/18/2025, Kabriahna Vanise Bonds, 32 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Oliva Flores
  • On 1/22/2025, John Douglas Martin, 57 of Hughesville, MD was arrested by Cpl Kelly

 

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

  • On 1/9/2025, Lloyd Henry Jenifer, 38 of Great Mills, MD was arrested by Tpr Bender for Violation of Probation: Driving while license was revoked and Driving vehicle while under the influence of alcohol per se, and Violation of Probation: Driving under the influence of alcohol
  • On 1/10/2025, Darrius Jaicinto Moore, 29 of California, MD was arrested by TFC Posch for FTA: Driving while out-of-state license was suspended
  • On 1/10/2025, Kyle Xavier Johnson, 28 of Lusby, MD was arrested by Tpr Stricker for Violation of Probation: First Degree Assault
  • On 1/15/2025, Patrick Ryan Klock, 30 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr Phelps for Theft: Less Than $100 x2
  • On 1/15/2025, William Leroy Byrd Sr, 65 of Great Mills, MD was arrested by Tpr Abdel Wahab for Violation of Probation: Driving while under the influence of alcohol
  • On 1/16/2025, Jessie Rae Colburn, 38 of Charlotte Hall, MD was arrested by TFC Baden for FTA: Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis x3, Burglary – Fourth Degree Theft, Burglary – Fourth Degree/Tools, Malicious Destruction of Property – Value Less Than $1,000, Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia, and Theft: $100 to Under $1,500
  • On 1/16/2025, James Michael Cornett, 67 of Callaway, MD was arrested by TFC Engleman for Possession of Child Pornography x10
  • On 1/21/2025, Jorge Luis Alamo-Guzman, 32 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr Rosenblatt for FTA: Driving while under the influence of alcohol
  • On 1/22/2025, Shamika Lacole Noel, 42 of Wichita, KS was arrested by Tpr Phelps for FTA: Driving without a required license
  • On 1/22/2025, Mark Stevenson Brensinger, 43 of Hollywood, MD was arrested by TFC Piscopo-Bann for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

 

All persons charged with a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

News releases are a service of the Maryland State Police.

Contact the Office of Media Communications at 410-653-4236 or e-mail at msp.media@maryland.gov

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MSP Leonardtown Weekly Press Release 1/23/2025

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more