Virginia Man Faces Attempted Murder Charges After Reported Road Rage Arrest

April 10, 2025

(FORESTVILLE, MD) – A Virginia man faces attempted murder charges after his arrest following a reported road rage incident in Prince George’s County.

The accused is identified as Marco Williams, 46, of Alexandria, Virginia. Williams is charged with attempted first-degree murder, felony assault, firearms offenses, and additional crimes. Williams was arrested yesterday in Fairfax County by a United States Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force and the Maryland State Apprehension Team. He is currently awaiting extradition to Maryland.

The victim is not being identified. He was uninjured during the incident.

On Thursday, April 3, 2025, Maryland State Troopers from the Forestville Barrack were called to a reported shooting on Route 5 in the area of Burchill Road in Prince George’s County. The victim advised police that the driver of a black 2023 Ford Explorer with Michigan tags, later identified as Williams, fired a handgun at his vehicle.

During the investigation, authorized search warrants were carried out on Williams’ apartment and a vehicle in his possession. During the operation, police located two loaded firearms and a large quantity of narcotics. Maryland State Police were assisted by officers from the Fairfax County Police Department and the Virginia State Police

The Maryland Department of State Police is dedicated to creating safer communities within Maryland, including actively addressing all reported incidents of highway gun violence. Police continue to seek information in the investigations into the murders of Delonte Hicks, Charles Marks, and Nyah Hairston. Police urge anyone with information relating to these investigations or other highway gun crimes, to contact investigators by calling 410-538-1887. Callers may remain anonymous.

