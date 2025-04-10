Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,590 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,674 in the last 365 days.

Virginia Man Faces Attempted Murder Charges After Reported Road Rage Arrest

Maryland State Police News Release

(FORESTVILLE, MD) – A Virginia man faces attempted murder charges after his arrest following a reported road rage incident in Prince George’s County.

The accused is identified as Marco Williams, 46, of Alexandria, Virginia.  Williams is charged with attempted first-degree murder, felony assault, firearms offenses, and additional crimes.  Williams was arrested yesterday in Fairfax County by a United States Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force and the Maryland State Apprehension Team.  He is currently awaiting extradition to Maryland.  

The victim is not being identified. He was uninjured during the incident.

On Thursday, April 3, 2025, Maryland State Troopers from the Forestville Barrack were called to a reported shooting on Route 5 in the area of Burchill Road in Prince George’s County.  The victim advised police that the driver of a black 2023 Ford Explorer with Michigan tags, later identified as Williams, fired a handgun at his vehicle. 

During the investigation, authorized search warrants were carried out on Williams’ apartment and a vehicle in his possession.  During the operation, police located two loaded firearms and a large quantity of narcotics.  Maryland State Police were assisted by officers from the Fairfax County Police Department and the Virginia State Police

The Maryland Department of State Police is dedicated to creating safer communities within Maryland, including actively addressing all reported incidents of highway gun violence. Police continue to seek information in the investigations into the murders of Delonte Hicks, Charles Marks, and Nyah Hairston. Police urge anyone with information relating to these investigations or other highway gun crimes, to contact investigators by calling 410-538-1887. Callers may remain anonymous.

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Virginia Man Faces Attempted Murder Charges After Reported Road Rage Arrest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more