Exit 14W Interstate 89

State of Vermont Department of Public Safety Vermont State Police Williston Barracks Interstate 89 Exit 14W in Burlington will have significant traffic increase due to a motorcade. This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully. Benjamin Dubuque Emergency Communications Dispatcher II Williston PSAP 3294 Saint George Rd Williston, VT 05495 O: 802.878.7111 / F: 802.878.3173

