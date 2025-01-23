Minister Gwede Mantashe: Release of 2024 mine health and safety statistics

Deputy Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, Ms Phumzile Mgcina

Director General, Mr Jacob Mbele

Chief Inspector of Mines, Mr David Msiza

Leadership of Organised Business – Minerals Council SA

Leadership of Organised Labour – AMCU, NUM, NUMSA, Solidarity and UASA

Professional Associations – AMMSA, SACMA, and SAIMM

Representatives of the MHSC

Members of the Media

Let us start by expressing our gratitude to you for joining us today as we officially release the 2024 Occupational Health and Safety Statistics of the South African mining industry.

Just two days ago, on the 21st of January, we were commemorating the sixty fifth (65th) anniversary of the Coalbrook disaster which killed four hundred and thirty five (435) mineworkers. Twenty six years later, in 1986, one hundred seventy-seven (177) mineworkers lost their lives during the Kinross mine disaster, while a further one hundred and four (104) mineworkers perished during the Vaal Reefs mining disaster in 1995.

We have just concluded a meeting with our social partners that are represented here, during which we assessed the progress made on occupational health and safety in the South African mining industry during the 2024 calendar year. The statistics that we will be releasing will show the significant strides that we are making in improving the state of health and safety at our mines, albeit not without challenges.

As we deliver these statistics, we are conscious of the fact that we are not talking about numbers, but we are talking about the lives of people. In actual fact, we are talking about the people who convert investments into wealth. Hence, our emphasis on the fact that our gathering today is not just another event on our calendar, but a demonstration of our untiring commitment to safeguarding the health and safety of every mineworker.

The health and safety of mineworkers remains at the centre of the work we do as government, just as it remains central to the long-term sustainability of the South African mining industry. Hence, we continue to strengthen the enforcement provisions, reinforce offences, and penalties, and remove ambiguity by amending certain definitions and expressions in the Mine Health and Safety Act, and thereby empower the South African mining to attain the goal of Zero Harm.

We are, therefore, encouraged that our efforts continue to show a sustainable downward trend in occupational diseases, injuries, and fatalities.

Whereas the Chief Inspector of Mines will give you a detailed presentation of our performance during the period under review, allow me to take this opportunity to briefly reflect on some significant milestones we have recorded during the period under review.

Occupational fatalities

The South African mining industry recorded forty-two (42) fatalities in 2024 marking the lowest ever number of fatalities in the history of mining in South Africa. This represents a 24% improvement, year-on-year, compared to 2023 when we had fifty-five (55) fatalities.

There were no disaster type accidents reported in 2024 compared to one (1) disaster type accident in 2023, where thirteen (13) mine employees lost their lives in a conveyance accident in the platinum sector. A disaster type accident is an accident where five (5) or more mine workers lose their lives in a single accident. However, all accidents are undesirable and regrettable.

This record is as a result of concerted effort by all parties that are involved in providing and maintaining a working environment that is safe and without risk to the health and safety of employees and all those that may be directly affected by the activities of mining.

The continued collaboration and implementation of the necessary measures on health and safety throughout the year have demonstrated that significant improvements in results can be achieved. We, therefore, commend the collective efforts which have gotten us here, and urge all stakeholders to redouble our efforts to reach the goal of Zero Harm.

The fatalities per commodity in 2024 were as follows:

11 in the gold sector, compared to 20 in 2023, a year-on-year improvement of 45 %.

19 in platinum, compared to 22 in 2023, a year-on-year improvement of 14 %.

6 fatalities in the coal sector, compared to 7 in 2023, a year-on-year improvement of 14 %.

6 fatalities for the category of other mines, compared to 6 in 2023, showing no improvement year-on-year. This category of other mines includes diamonds, chrome, copper, zinc, sand, lime, granite, manganese, nickel, bricks, etc.

The most significant progress thus far is in the reduction of fatalities from fall of ground (FOG), machinery and shaft conveyance types of accidents. FOG categories of accidents reduced by 13% from fifteen (15) in 2023 to thirteen (13) in 2024. The machinery category of accidents reduced by 67% from six (6) in 2023 to two (2) in 2024. There was no shaft conveyance related fatal accident during 2024 compared to one during 2023 where thirteen (13) mine employees lost their lives in the platinum sector.

As part of addressing transportation related accidents at mines, we urge all stakeholders to support and implement collision avoidance systems brought about by the introduction of new regulations on trackless mobile machinery (TMM).

The current overall improvement in the safety performance of all the commodities in the mining sector is encouraging. However, we must caution the industry that complacency can be dangerous and must, therefore, be avoided at all costs.

Occupational injuries

A total of one thousand eight hundred and forty-one (1 841) occupational injuries were reported in 2024, compared to the two thousand one hundred and eighty-one (2 181) reported during the 2023 calendar year. This translated to a 16% improvement year-on-year. Of great concern to us is that most of these injuries are mainly because of repeat accidents categorised as fall of ground, transportation and mining and general types of accidents. We, therefore, urge the employers and labour to be explicit about their respective roles and programs for the provision and maintenance of a safe working environment that is free of risks.

Occupational diseases

Significant progress has been made in reported occupational diseases, with a drop of 17% from two thousand two hundred and thirty-three (2 233) in 2022 to one thousand eight hundred and sixty-four (1864) cases in 2023. Much of the progress is attributable to the manganese, iron, chrome, coal, diamond, copper, and platinum sectors.

There was also a decrease in silicosis, Pulmonary TB (PTB), Coal Workers Pneumoconiosis (CWP) and other diseases.

It is, however, regrettable that during the reporting year 2023, the gold sector reported the highest number of occupational diseases for both silicosis and pulmonary tuberculosis cases, whereas the platinum sector reported the highest number of noise induced hearing loss cases.

It is worth noting that non-communicable diseases, including cardiovascular diseases, cancers, chronic respiratory diseases, and diabetes exacerbate the burden of disease in the industry. The sector should, therefore, make concerted effort in the prevention and management of health matters because they impact the average work life expectancy of the workforce. As a result, crucial resources are lost due to medical incapacitation and mine fatalities.

Women in Mining

Whereas the mining industry is making notable transformation improvements by including women in mining activities, we would like to emphasise that their health and safety is paramount. Women, including female mineworkers, must feel and be safe in society and in the workplace.

We are pleased to report that during the period under review, there were no fatal accidents involving female mineworkers, as compared to the single fatality that was reported during the 2023 calendar year. It is, however, regrettable that the injury accidents affecting women remain high with one hundred and eighty-five (185) injuries reported in 2024, compared to the two hundred and thirty-four (234) injuries reported in 2023.

Illegal Mining

As we release these statistics, we are conscious of the severity of illegal mining that has engulfed the South African mining industry. Our view on illegal mining remains unchanged. Illegal mining is a criminal activity and a war on the economy. There can be no two ways about it.

The truth of the matter is that those that are involved in illegal mining, both the syndicates and the active illegal miners, have no regard for the health and safety of others, nor are they concerned about the laws that regulate the industry. They are in it for their own selfish gains and have no regard for the country. In 2024 alone, the country lost an estimated R60 billion to illicit precious metal trade.

As government, we will continue our fight against illegal mining through initiatives such as the Operation Vala Umgodi which continues to help us deal decisively with illegal mining in Limpopo, Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Free State, Northern Cape and the North West. We wish to assure the nation that the state will not take responsibility for the reckless actions of illegal miners.

Jet Fuel Supply

We have noted the concerns regarding the state of jet fuel supply to the International OR Tambo Airport following the fire that occurred at the Natref refinery early this year. Whereas the concerns are justified, we can assure the nation that contingency plans have been put in place to ensure uninterrupted supply of jet fuel in the country.

Working together with various stakeholders - Fuels Industry Association of South Africa (FIASA), Airports Company South Africa (ACSA), and Transnet – we have ensured that jet fuel continues to be transported from the coast to inland with a particular focus on the International OR Tambo Airport.

Health and Safety Improvement Measures

Our collective efforts as social partners in the South African mining industry are proving that stakeholder collaboration is critical for us to attain the goal of zero harm.

These efforts resulted in Cabinet’s approval for the submission of the draft Mine Health and Safety Amendment Bill (MHSA Bill) to Parliament for its consideration and adoption. Further, we successfully hosted the Tripartite Summit during which we robustly engaged one another on the implementation of the milestones to improve occupational health and safety performance in the industry.

Furthermore, our efforts resulted in several directives being issued by the Department to ensure significant improvements in the health and safety of the mineworkers. We continue to also address all risks associated with exploitation of mine pillars and residue deposits/tailings dams.

We reiterate that, collaboration and the spirit of genuine tripartism should be our anchor going forward. Let us continue working together and share good practices to attain the goal of zero harm.

All employers and employees are encouraged to work safely and apply zero tolerance on sub-standard work and conditions. All mineworkers and supervisors are reminded that unsafe work practices always lead to undesirable circumstances.

We, therefore, urge all mineworkers not to risk their lives and, thereby urge them to exercise their right to refuse dangerous workplaces. By so doing, every mineworker will return home unharmed, and our ultimate goal of zero harm will be attained.

