Vijilan to Exhibit at ITEXPO Florida 2025

Vijilan to showcase ThreatRemediate Powered by CrowdStrike and Cribl February 11-13, 2025 at the Communications and Digital Transformation Event of the Year

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vijilan announced today that it will be showcasing its ThreatRemediate at ITEXPO, held February 11-13, 2025, at the Broward County Convention Center, Fort Lauderdale, Florida. ITEXPO is the communications and digital transformation event where influential buyers gather to make their purchase decisions. Meet Vijilan at ITEXPO at booth #2274 to learn more about Vijilan’s latest solution offering end-to-end cybersecurity protection, detection, response, and remediation across all assets, including network, endpoints, application, data, users, and cloud services.

For more than 20 years, executives, technology buyers, sellers, resellers, and manufacturers from companies of all sizes and industries have assembled at ITEXPO to forge new business partnerships, collaborate, and learn together and from one another. Dozens of conference sessions, keynotes, and panels will be focused on helping attendees move their businesses forward.

At Vijilan Security, we recognize the importance of aligning cybersecurity with business objectives while meeting board expectations. That’s why we’ve developed a platform that measures risks across all assets, protects them with rigorous controls, and demonstrates how risks are reduced over time. By engaging directly with CISOs, CIOs, and CEOs, we ensure that our solutions deliver measurable value and meaningful protection aligned with organizational goals.

Vijilan Security started in 2014 and has grown into a top Managed Extended Detection & Response (mXDR) service. They’ve combined CrowdStrike Falcon® LogScale with the Vijilan Information Security Hub (VISH) to make a full cybersecurity platform. Vijilan also offers a range of Managed Services, from handling logs to full SOC work and fixing issues. They work with many different clients and help Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) give turn-key and instant cybersecurity solutions to their end customers

Registration for ITEXPO is now open. For the latest ITEXPO news, updates, and information, follow the event on X at @ITEXPO.

About Vijilan

Vijilan Security is a trusted provider of cybersecurity services, including SIEM, SOC, XDR, and MDR solutions. With a focus on empowering MSPs and enterprises, Vijilan offers advanced threat detection and response capabilities tailored to meet today’s data-driven challenges.

Media and Analyst Contact:

Michelle Connolly

Senior Marketing Manager

203.852.6800 ext.170

mconnolly@tmcnet.com

