Vijilan Security Achieves ISO 27001 Certification and Launches Agentic AI Strategy for Global Cyber Defense

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vijilan Security (www.vijilan.com) today announced it has achieved ISO/IEC 27001 certification, underscoring its commitment to rigorous cybersecurity, operational discipline, and global governance standards. This milestone supports Vijilan’s continued expansion across Europe and Latin America, especially among partners in highly regulated industries such as finance, healthcare, education, manufacturing, and government.

ISO/IEC 27001 is more than a security framework—it establishes the governance and risk foundation necessary for the future of cybersecurity, particularly in AI-driven environments. As the industry shifts toward AI compliance frameworks like ISO/IEC 42001 and the EU AI Act, Vijilan’s certification provides a critical operational backbone, ensuring data integrity, access control, incident response, and secure development for AI-powered systems.

Driving the Future of Agentic AI in Cybersecurity

Vijilan is developing a new class of autonomous, agentic cybersecurity systems—AI-driven agents that operate across endpoints, identities, networks, applications, and cloud infrastructure. These agents are human-supervised, built to accelerate detection, automate response, and improve security outcomes for MSPs, MSSPs, and VARs.

“ISO 27001 is not just a badge—it’s the foundation for building secure, globally deployable AI systems,” said Kevin Nejad, founder and CEO of Vijilan Security. “Our agentic AI roadmap will give partners the power to respond faster, automate confidently, and protect clients with a new class of cyber defenders—built responsibly from day one.”

Strong LLM governance and responsible AI design will guide this evolution. ISO 27001 certification positions Vijilan to meet emerging AI regulations by enforcing strict controls around training data, telemetry, model behavior, integrations, and automation—all validated through independent audit.

Global Threat Response at Scale

With its flagship offering, ThreatRemediate Premium, powered by CrowdStrike and Cribl, Vijilan provides a unified threat detection and response backbone to partners around the world. The ISO certification validates Vijilan’s readiness to deploy this platform—and its upcoming agentic AI systems—at global scale, while maintaining trust, compliance, and reliability.

Vijilan continues to invest in next-generation capabilities to support its partners across Europe, LATAM, and beyond, ensuring they remain secure, compliant, and ready for the future of AI-powered cybersecurity.

Vijilan Security is a global cybersecurity operations provider specializing in 24/7 threat detection, response, and managed security services for MSPs and mid-market enterprises. Powered by CrowdStrike, Cribl, and a globally distributed SOC model, Vijilan delivers scalable protection across endpoints, identity, cloud, network telemetry, and applications. Learn more at www.vijilan.com.

