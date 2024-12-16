Vijilan Security Partners with Cribl to Modernize Data Management for MSPs and Enterprises

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vijilan Security, a leading provider of managed cybersecurity services, today announced its partnership with Cribl, the Data Engine for IT and Security. This collaboration enhances Vijilan's ThreatSensor platform, offering Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and enterprises a future-ready solution that enables sophisticated management and security for their complex and ever-growing volumes of data across private networks, public clouds, and hybrid environments.

With data growing year over year and sensors becoming smarter, organizations are faced with a double-edged challenge: an increasing volume of richer, more actionable data and the challenge of efficiently managing and analyzing this data for both IT and security needs. Sensors are also proliferating across diverse environments, generating data that requires advanced tools to process, visualize, and route effectively. Working with Cribl’s technology, Vijilan now offers an effective solution to these challenges.

Kevin Nejad, Founder and CEO of Vijilan Security, explained, "I see data growing year over year, but data management tools aren't keeping up. Sensors are getting smarter and generating richer data for analysis, but a lot of enterprises and MSP clients are playing catchup when it comes to managing and analyzing these immense repositories of telemetry data. The problem is manifesting in all environments. This is the problem we are solving through our partnership with Cribl. This relationship represents a significant advancement in our commitment to providing cutting-edge data management solutions. By integrating Cribl's technology, we empower our MSP partners and enterprise clients to navigate the complexities of data management with greater efficiency and confidence."

Key Benefits for Vijilan Partners:

● Comprehensive Data Control: Full visibility and management of data from ingestion to storage, enabling clients to make data-driven decisions with confidence.

● Simplified Compliance: Enhanced capabilities for meeting regulatory requirements such as HIPAA, PCI-DSS, GDPR, and SOX, including data masking and secure routing.

● Flexible Data Routing: Seamlessly send data to preferred destinations—whether on-premises, in private data centers, or leaders cloud providers

● Cost Efficiency and Scalability: Handle increasing data volumes while minimizing unnecessary storage and processing costs, ensuring scalability for future growth.

“Vijilan security is at the forefront of modernizing their Managed Detection and Response services. Using Cribl Stream, Vijilan is able to completely optimize their data flow and effectively reduce the noise, improve the signal, and provide faster detections at a lower cost. In a very noisy MDR space, Vijilan stands out as a true innovator and market leader,” said Zac Kilpatrick, vice president of global go-to-market partners at Cribl.

About Vijilan Security

Vijilan Security is a trusted provider of cybersecurity services, including SIEM, SOC, XDR, and MDR solutions. With a focus on empowering MSPs and enterprises, Vijilan offers advanced threat detection and response capabilities tailored to meet today’s data-driven challenges.

