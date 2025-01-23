CIX Bring the Thunder with Their 7th EP, THUNDER FEVER

Photo Credit: C9 Entertainment

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CIX has released their first album of 2025, THUNDER FEVER . The album includes three new tracks and new editions of their previously released tracks “Lovers or Enemies” and “My name is shadow.”“Just like our albums so far, our seventh mini album, THUNDER FEVER, is filled with perfect music for CIX. As soon as you hear the songs in this album, you’ll notice that those are CIX’s songs. We are eager to share our music and perform for our fans, FIX, as soon as possible! We look forward to having another happy, healthy promotion with FIX for this album and to continuing to present diverse sides of us in the future!” – BX, Leader of CIXTHUNDER FEVER embodies the suddenness of a natural phenomenon, such as thunder and lightning, and the mixture of anxiety and intense emotional feelings that can come in that scenario. This album is filled with the tracks that best represent CIX. The title track, “THUNDER,” is an electronic pop track that showcases CIX’s unique rhythm with a powerful dance break. This song conveys confused emotions and intense stimulation from love by comparing them to thunder and lightning, creating an energetic and dynamic atmosphere throughout the track. The total narrative of the album starts tumultuous, leading listeners through their own anxieties, and ends with “My Everlasting Sun,” which conveys the promise of CIX and their fans becoming each other’s light and staying together forever without any fear, providing a warm and comforting energy to all listeners.“You waited for a long time, FIX! We worked on this album by sharing many thoughts and opinions among members. From our title track, “THUNDER,” you’ll feel the vibe that only CIX can create. We also focused on creating the performance that can best embody who we are. We worked very hard on this album, so please look forward to it! Let’s create great memories together again with this album!”– HYUNSUK, Member of CIXABOUT CIXCIX is a South Korean K-Pop under C9 Entertainment. They made their debut in 2019 with their EP, 'HELLO' Chapter 1. Hello, Stranger. Their name stands for “Complete in X,” where each of the members’ uncertainties come together to become complete as one. The group consists of BX, SEUNGHUN, YONGHEE, and HYUNSUK.

CIX(씨아이엑스) - THUNDER M/V

