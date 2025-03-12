NEWBEAT Releases Second Pre-Release Single Ahead of Highly Anticipated Full-Length Album and Official Debut

Photo Credit: Beat Interactive

NEWBEAT’s full-length album, RAW AND RAD, will be released on March 24th, 2025, at 6 PM (KST)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEWBEAT, Beat Interactive’s soon-to-debut K-pop group, has released their second pre-release single, “ HICCUPS ,” ahead of their official debut and the release of their full-length album, RAW AND RAD, which will be released on March 24th. “HICCUPS” brings a new nuance to the word, as the track uses the word to describe how a bodily signal that cannot be suppressed right before a hidden superpower is unleashed.“‘HICCUPS’ feels like the moment when we finally break through the last barrier that was holding us back. From the very first time I heard it, I knew this song could fully express who we are.” - Jeon, Yeoyeojeong, member of NEWBEATThe release of “HICCUPS” follows the recent release of NEWBEAT’s first pre-release single, “JeLLo (Sleepers),” which dropped on March 8th. “HICCUPS” adds to NEWBEAT’s debut narrative of up-and-coming artists who are about to unleash their own stellar artistry to shine through their debut and beyond. “JeLLo (Sleepers)” started their artist story with the Korean title of the track, “힘숨찐 (him-soom-jjin),” which is a Korean abbreviation for “a nerd or geek with hidden strength,” or someone who appears weak and ordinary on the outside but secretly holds extraordinary power. “HICCUPS” takes listeners deeper into the group’s journey, hinting at the moment when NEWBEAT’s true strengths and talents will shine through. The members are excited to share the authentic and endearing start of their career, inviting fans to connect with a story they can truly relate to.“We captured the undeniable excitement and anticipation in this song—just like how NEWBEAT is standing on the brink of a brand-new beginning.” - Choi, Seohyun, member of NEWBEATAhead of the release of the group’s official debut with RAW AND RAD, NEWBEAT will be sharing more incredible teasers and content online for fans and their future listeners to engage with as we get closer to March 24th. Fans and viewers alike can tune into Mnet/M2 (YouTube channel) on March 24th at 8 PM KST, where NEWBEAT will be doing a global debut show.ABOUT NEWBEATNEWBEAT is a seven-member Korean boy group under Beat Interactive, with members Park Minseok, Hong Minsung, Jeon Yeoyeojeong, Choi Seohyun, Kim Taeyang, Jo Yunhu, and Kim Riwoo. Formerly known as HinLOVE, members of NEWBEAT participated in the music videos and performances for their labelmates A.C.E. In July and August of 2024, they performed at KCON LA as dancers for A.C.E and did a busking tour titled HIGH&LOW Donuts, where the members collaborated and performed with multiple dance crews in the U.S.The group has released two pre-release singles, “JeLLo (Sleepers)” (March 8th) and “HICCUPS” (March 12th), and they will make their official debut on March 24th with their first full album, RAW AND RAD.

NEWBEAT(뉴비트) 'HICCUPS' MV

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.