Beat Interactive’s New Boy Group, NEWBEAT, Makes Their Official Debut with their First Full-length Album, RAW AND RAD

NEWBEAT's official debut album comes after two pre-releases, "JeLLo (Sleepers)" and "HICCUPS"

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After releasing two pre-release singles, “JeLLo (Sleepers)” and “HICCUPS,” NEWBEAT has finally made their official debut with the first full-length album, RAW AND RAD . By making a bold and unconventional decision to debut with a full-length album rather than a mini-album, as is typical for a lot of other K-pop idol groups, NEWBEAT is ready to showcase their versatility and musicality with global audiences.“Debuting with a full-length album was both exciting and nerve-wracking, but it really allowed us to show all sides of who we are as NEWBEAT. Every track on RAW AND RAD tells a different part of our story, and we hope listeners can feel our honesty and passion in every beat.” — Park Minseok, member of NEWBEATRAW AND RAD features 11 tracks, including a CD-only bonus track as the 11th, and showcases two pre-release singles, "JeLLo (Sleepers)" and "HICCUPS," along with intro and outro tracks, and seven brand-new songs. The album embodies the fearless spirit of the NEWBEAT members, who remain undeterred by potential failures or obstacles and are determined to keep pushing forward while still sharing their vulnerable sides with their listeners. The title track of the album, " Flip the Coin ," reflects the idea that what we consider good or bad, or the "front" and "back" of a coin, depicts how differing perspectives shape our views. The lyrics include a line that was inspired by Shakespeare’s Macbeth: “Fair is foul, and foul is fair.” Additionally, the tracklist includes "F.L.Y (Fu**ing Lovely, Lonely Youth)," produced by senior K-pop artist LIM HYUNSIK of BTOB, which explores the beauty and loneliness of youth and the coming-of-age experience. Another standout is the solo track by NEWBEAT member Jeon Yeoyeojeong, “Wonder,” which tells the story of a prom party in the U.S. where a boy serenades a girl, neither of them aware that they secretly have mutual feelings for each other.“Recording ‘Wonder’ was a really special experience for me. It’s a dreamy, emotional track that captures the feeling of unspoken love and youth. I hope listeners can imagine their own story as they hear it—and feel the same butterflies I felt while singing it.” — Jeon Yeoyeojeong, member of NEWBEATAlong with the release of the new album, NEWBEAT appeared on Mnet live at 8 PM KST, where they performed Flip the Coin, JeLLo, HICCUPS, and F.L.Y. The performance is live on Mnet’s YouTube channel M2 ABOUT NEWBEATNEWBEAT is a seven-member Korean boy group under Beat Interactive, with members Park Minseok, Hong Minsung, Jeon Yeoyeojeong, Choi Seohyun, Kim Taeyang, Jo Yunhu, and Kim Riwoo. Formerly known as HinLOVE, members of NEWBEAT participated in the music videos and performances for their labelmates A.C.E. In July and August of 2024, they performed at KCON LA as dancers for A.C.E and did a busking tour titled HIGH&LOW Donuts, where the members collaborated and performed with multiple dance crews in the U.S.The group has released two pre-release singles, “JeLLo (Sleepers)” (March 5th) and “HICCUPS” (March 12th), and they made their official debut on March 24th with their first full album, RAW AND RAD.

NEWBEAT(뉴비트) 'Flip the Coin' MV

