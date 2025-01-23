James Eade selected as Top Author of the Year by IAOTP

James Eade honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- James Eade, Author and Founder/CEO/President of the Eade Foundation, was recently selected as Top Author of the Year for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith close to five decades of experience in the industry, Mr. Eade has certainly proven himself as an expert in his field. As a dynamic, results driven leader, Mr. Eade is founder, president and CEO of the Eade Foundation, a Nonprofit Corporation to build communities through chess for those who otherwise have difficulty accessing the chess community. The goal of the nonprofit foundation, which was formed not long after the death of his father, is to help promote chess literacy and notations, which allows players to preserve games for further study and to receive advice and counsel from advanced players. Viewing chess as “a social good,” the foundation strives to expand chess excellence to as many as possible, distributing chess sets and boards to those around the globe that may not be able to afford them on their own. A gifted teacher of the game, he consistently stresses to his students that the goal of chess it to have fun, not get discouraged, and “be the best they can be, not to become the best ever.”On top of his primary responsibilities in the realm of chess, Mr. Eade has also previously found success as president of the Chess Journalists of America, president of CalChess, Northern California Chess Federation, president of the Kolty Chess for Youth Federation, chairman of the chess advisory board at the University of Texas at Dallas, American Zone president of FIDE, and a delegate for the United Sates Chess Federation. “We are all one family,” he said of those who play. “It doesn’t matter where you came from. It doesn’t matter what language you speak. If you play chess, you’re part of our community.” Mr. Eade has been a trustee for the U.S. Chess Trust since 2000, serving as president of the organization from 2010 to 2019.Mr. Eade has written a number of books related to chess, including “Chess for Dummies,” “The Chess Player’s Bible: Illustrated Strategies for Staying Ahead of the Game” and “Chess Openings for Dummies.”Outside of chess, he has also been a freelance producer for IBMTV and both a director and a senior systems programmer for Charles Schwab. In 2023, he wrote the book “Freedom: Your Path to Recovery,” which strives to help those who have struggled to conquer their addictions, informing readers that “Addiction does not have to be your master or your destiny!”Areas of expertise include, but are not limited to strategy, leadership, philanthropy, business negotiation, and chess.Prior to his career, Mr. Eade earned a B.A. in History from the University of Amherst. He earned his M.A. in Human Resource Management from the University of San Francisco.Throughout his illustrious career, Mr. Eade has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. He has been listed in Marquis Who’s Who Biographical Volumes. As a testament to his profound impact, he has accrued numerous accolades, including being named as Chess Educator of the Year from the University of Texas at Dallas in 2016, an Outstanding Career Achievement Award from the United States Chess Federation in 2018, and an Award for Best Chess Website from the Chess Journalists of America and the Distinguished Worldwide Humanitarian Award in 2022. This year, he will be considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. He will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala next December in Las Vegas at the Bellagio Hotel for his selection as Top Author of the Year.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Mr. Eade for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. He is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet him and celebrate his accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Mr. Eade attributes his success his ability to concentrate and focus, his determination, and resilience when faced with setbacks. When not working, he enjoys spending time with his family and traveling. 