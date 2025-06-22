Angie Toney selected as Top Tax Resolution Expert of the Year by IAOTP

Angie Toney will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ms. Angie Toney, Founder and Lead Instructor of Angel Financial Services and CEO of Oasis Tax Advisory Services, was recently selected as Top Tax Resolution Expert of the Year for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith two decades of experience in the industry, Ms. Toney has certainly proven herself as an expert in her field. As a dynamic, results driven leader, Ms. Toney is the Founder and Lead Instructor of Angel Financial Services and CEO of Oasis Tax Advisory Services. Ms. Toney has been on all sides of the finance professional field: a tax strategist, accountant, and corporate auditor. Her network also extends into former IRS professionals/tax auditors.As lead instructor of Angel Financial Services Ms. Toney trains and mentors tax pros on how to provide executive-level services, particularly in the tax resolution and planning space. She is also an authorized CE provider for the IRS and registered with NASBA. Her role at Oasis Tax Advisory Services revolves around effectively resolving tax challenges of business owners. In addition, she provides all the financial services needed.With these experiences, Angie knows first-hand how to move through representation and strategy work from a unique investigatory perspective, while still maintaining heart-felt trust and care for clients.Ms. Toney’s areas of expertise include, but are not limited to financial advisory, personal tax planning, small business tax, tax advisory, executive coaching, leadership development training, public speaking, team building, and career development coaching.Before embarking on her career path, Ms. Toney earned her B.S. in Public Accounting from Mercy University and her M.B.A. in Finance – Global Management from the University of Phoenix.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Toney has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the remarkable Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December for her selection as Top Tax Resolution Expert of the Year.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Ms. Toney for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Ms. Toney attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.For more information please visit: https://theexectouch.com/ and https://myoasistax.com/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

