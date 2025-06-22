DEBANJALI KAMSTRA SELECTED AS TOP GLOBAL ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR BY IAOTP

Debanjali Kamstra inducted as honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Debanjali Kamstra was recently selected as a Top Global Entrepreneur of the Year 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith more than a decade of experience in the design, interiors, and entrepreneurship industry, Debanjali Kamstra has certainly proven herself as an expert in her field. A dynamic, results-driven leader, Debanjali is the Founder and Director of VelocheGroup of Companies, headquartered in the UAE with a growing international presence. Her entrepreneurial journey reflects a powerful blend of creativity, business acumen, and social impact.Debanjali Kamstra began her career in 2008 as a member of the Emirates Cabin Crew, where she cultivated a passion for excellence, precision, and hospitality. Passionate about in Architecture and Interior Design, she launched Veloche Interior and Exhibition in 2012, becoming one of the youngest female entrepreneurs in the UAE. Under her leadership, Veloche has grown into one of the most sought-after interior fit-out and exhibition companies in the region.Veloche has expanded internationally, with operations in the United Kingdom, India & Saudi Arabia. Known for delivering high-end, functional, and aesthetically compelling interior and exhibition solutions, the company has earned a reputation for speed, professionalism, and innovative design.Additionally, in 2019, she further expanded her vision with the launch of Ventura, a luxury furniture company, specializing in high-quality corporate furnishings, combining comfort, elegance, and ergonomic design. Ventura continues to redefine workspace aesthetics across the UAE. In 2023, she also opened a multi-cuisine restaurant - Brewer 85, catering to Dubai’s upwardly mobile crowd that is always looking for a new place to spend time together, eating amazing food!With a dynamic portfolio spanning Interior Fit-Out and Exhibition Stand Design, Architecture and Design Consultancy, and Corporate Furnishings, she brings a comprehensive vision to every project. Her expertise extends to International Business Expansion and Brand Development, where she consistently drives innovation and strategic growth. Passionate about creating inclusive workplaces, she champions empowerment initiatives that foster diversity and equitable opportunity across all levels of business.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Kamstra has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her many accomplishments.In addition to her business success, Debanjali Kamstra has also received global recognition through international pageantry. In 2021, she was crowned Mrs. World UAE, later placing as 2nd runner-up at the Mrs. World competition in Las Vegas. Her journey continued in 2023 when she won the title of Mrs. Earth UAE and earned the prestigious global Mrs. Earth 2023 title in Manila, proudly representing the UAE on the world stage.Her latest venture is Veloche Productions, a film production and advertising company. The first production under the banner titled ’30 days of Autumn’, which also features Debanjali Kamstra in the lead role, was screened at the Cannes 2025 film market.Outside of her professional achievements, Debanjali Kamstra is a passionate advocate for autism awareness, disability inclusion, and the empowerment of People of Determination (POD). She actively supports families navigating neurodiversity and promotes financial independence and workplace inclusion across the UAE. Through her companies, she champions youth mentorship, encouraging young women to pursue careers in business and design while creating employment opportunities locally and in underserved rural communities.Looking back, Debanjali Kamstra attributes her success to her perseverance and the mentors she had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.For more information, please visit: https://velocheglobal.com/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For more information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.