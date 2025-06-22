Dr. Manida Xongmixay-Lau selected as Top Doctor of the Year in Business Administration by IAOTP

Dr. Manida Xongmixay-Lau will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Manida Xongmixay-Lau, Vice President Business Solutions & Member Experience, was recently selected as Top Doctor of the year in Business Administration of the Year for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith over three decades of experience in the industry of transforming leaders and teams, Dr. Lau has certainly proven herself an expert in the field. As a dynamic, results driven leader, Dr. Lau is Vice President Business Solutions & Member Experience at Tiger Resort, Leisure and Entertainment Inc. Her background is in monitoring the company's overall operations to adhere to policies, procedures, and best practices in a few key areas where she has been a critical contributor for the companies she has worked. Dr. Manida started her career in the 1980s at the Grand Hyatt Macau when an internship with the PBX department resulted in a front desk position—an experience that changed her path from pursuing medicine to hospitality. A significant milestone during her career was when she joined HTH Corporation in Hawaii. While working toward her bachelor’s degree, she interned twice at HTH, which resulted in full-time employment in Human Resources. She returned to Macau in 2006, where she was part of the opening of Integrated Resorts, Venetian Macau and City of Dreams Macau, shifting her focus from HR to IT and Casino Marketing. She went on to play a fundamental role in opening Studio City Macau and City of Dreams Manila.Areas of expertise include, but are not limited to improving employee retention, talent management, succession planning, and team member development, successfully launched strategic directives to maximize efficiencies and improve employee performance to exceed business objectives and financial goals as well as developing strong business relationships with all levels of the organization and cultivating partnerships with outside resources to identify top candidates.Before embarking on her career path, Dr. Lau earned her B.S. in Travel Industry Management from the University of Hawaii – Shidler College of Business, followed by her M.B.A. in Human Resources from Chaminade University of Honolulu. She then completed her education with her Doctor of Business Administration and Management from California Southern University.Throughout her illustrious career, Dr. Lau has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. In 2024, she was named Top 35 Global Women Thought Leaders and Their Initiatives: Bringing Change, Innovation, and Social Impact.” She was also featured in the August 2023 issue of Macau Business in “Seizing the Momentum” and Issue 28 of SIGMA Magazine in “Shaping the Future: IRs in the Philippines. She has also won the 2024 CXO2.0 Business Leadership Excellence Award. This year the Fluxx Organization chose her as “2025 Visionary of the Year (Marketing), Philippines” in Hong Kong. Next year she will be considered for The Empowered Woman award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the remarkable Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December for her selection of Top Doctor of the Year in Business Administration for 2025.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Dr. Lau for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Dr. Lau attributes her success to a strong values-based leadership style, a passion for her work, and mentors she had along the way. When not working, she enjoys spending time with her family. In the future, Dr. Lau envisions the hospitality sector to be shaped by technology with advancements such as cashless transactions, facial recognition, and eKYC verification. Yet, she stresses that human interaction cannot be replaced in developing outstanding guest experiences.For more information please visit: https://www.linkedin.com/in/manidaxongmixaylau/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.