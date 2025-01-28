Cardiovascular Associates of America Selects Clinii as Preferred Virtual Care Management Platform

We are excited to partner with Clinii as our preferred platform for virtual care management and remote patient monitoring for our practices,” — Tim Attebery, CEO, CVAUSA

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cardiovascular Associates of America (CVAUSA) is pleased to announce its selection of Clinii as the preferred platform for virtual care management across its practices. This strategic partnership taps into Clinii's AI-driven capabilities to elevate the quality of care for tens of thousands of patients, aligning with CVAUSA’s shift towards value-based healthcare and providing patients with the best cardiovascular care treatment options.Clinii’s advanced AI tools are set to streamline complex care management processes, enhancing CVAUSA’s mission to deliver top-tier cardiovascular care. With an expanding focus on virtual care services, Clinii's platform will play a crucial role in optimizing patient outcomes and improving operational efficiencies. Clinii’s superior platform allows practices to better manage heart failure, hypertension and other chronic illnesses by reaching a greater number of patients more efficiently."We are honored to be chosen by CVAUSA, the largest private practice cardiology group in the US serving over 1 million patients nationwide, as their technology partner,” said Peri Avitan, CEO, Clinii. “This collaboration highlights our commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance healthcare outcomes. Together, we are setting new standards in the healthcare industry and advancing cardiovascular care management."“We are excited to partner with Clinii as our preferred platform for virtual care management and remote patient monitoring for our practices,” said Tim Attebery, CEO, CVAUSA. “Clinii’s team has worked closely with our practice teams to customize efficient solutions, integrations, and workflows. This partnership furthers our goal of increasing access for patients to high quality care while creating an optimal provider experience.”If you want to learn more about how to expand your cardiovascular practice or about CVAUSA’s medical practice partnership models, contact Tim Attebery at attebery@cvausa.comAbout Cardiovascular Associates of AmericaCardiovascular Associates of America is backed by Webster Equity Partners and aims to bring the best cardiovascular physicians in one network with the common mission of saving lives, reducing costs, and improving patient care through clinical innovation. Through CVAUSA’s physician-centered practice management model, physicians drive clinical care and their practice culture, while benefitting from the business expertise and shared resources available through CVAUSA. For additional information on Cardiovascular Associates of America please visit www.cvausa.com About Clinii: Clinii is a leading provider of AI-powered care management solutions designed to streamline healthcare processes, enhance patient care, and reduce operational costs. Clinii's innovative platform supports healthcare providers by improving care coordination, enhancing communication, and delivering actionable insights into patient care.This partnership signifies a pivotal step towards innovative patient care and underscores Clinii’s role as a key enabler in the healthcare sector, particularly in managing chronic conditions.For more information about this partnership, please visit www.Clinii.com

