Prime Minister of Slovenia Robert Golob: “It is important to develop a vision of our own”

SLOVENIA, January 21 - The purpose of this first expert meeting steered by the Prime Minister was to stimulate dialogue between experts and decision-makers and to identify the energy industry’s priorities in the upcoming years, focusing on the possible scenarios for Slovenia's electricity supply and the key measures for decarbonising the Slovenian electricity sector by 2040.

Prime Minister Golob pointed out that the fastest development has probably been observed in clean energy technologies. “It is therefore important to develop our own vision for these issues and to be able to make decisions based on the broadest possible discussion. Through a series of consultations, we aim to shed light on and co-shape the vision of the Republic of Slovenia's electricity supply until 2040 from different perspectives. The key objective is to fully decarbonise our society by 2050." The Prime Minister went on to say that we must decide on a combination of technologies that will yield the best results in terms of achieving environmental, social and economic goals.

At the end of the expert meeting, Prime Minister Golob stressed the importance of an expert public debate and of shedding light on the issues concerning the future of the energy sector. "In every decision, including in energy, I am keenly aware of the importance not only of natural scientists, but also of social scientists and humanities experts. "We will all participate in the decisions and we must take into consideration everyone’s opinion." He added that Slovenia had recorded excellent green transition results in recent years and a reputation in the field of renewable energy sources, otherwise Slovenia would not have been entrusted with the chairmanship of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). "This proves that we can be proud of ourselves," the Prime Minister concluded.

Participants at the meeting included Roman Bernard (NGEN d.o.o.), Dejan Paravan (GEN energija d.o.o.), Assoc. Prof. Dr. Žiga Zaplotnik (Faculty of Mathematics and Physics, Ljubljana), Aleksander Mervar (ELES d.o.o.), Stane Merše (Jožef Stefan Institute), Dušan Plut (SAZU), Jonnas Sonnenschein (Umanotera), Tomaž Štokelj (HSE d.o.o.) and Vekoslav Korošec (Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Slovenia).