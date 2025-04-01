Minister Fajon visits Kazakhstan with a strong business delegation

SLOVENIA, April 1 - “Bilateral relations between Slovenia and Kazakhstan are good and growing stronger, and this official visit at the highest level will provide additional impetus to upgrading the ties. We are particularly interested in strengthening economic relations. Kazakhstan is Slovenia’s most significant foreign trade partner in the region, with the most substantial investment cooperation,” said Minister Fajon after the meeting. Slovenian Foreign Minister seized the opportunity to invite the Kazakh Foreign Minister to visit Slovenia.

In September 2024, Kazakhstan opened an embassy in Slovenia, which will further contribute to strengthening bilateral and economic cooperation between the two countries. Slovenia, too, plans to increase its diplomatic presence in this country with a population of 20 million. Both countries are also interested in intensifying cooperation in tourism and higher education, science and innovation, which is why Minister Fajon and the respective ministers in charge signed a Memorandum of Understanding in both areas.

The Slovenian Minister welcomed the regional integration and Kazakhstan’s interest in enhancing cooperation with the European Union. The foreign ministers agreed that both countries still have greatpotential for developing political and economic relations. They exchanged views on regional cooperation and connectivity, and discussed the impact of the war in Ukraine and the geopolitical implications for Central Asia. Presenting Slovenia’s second year as a member of the UN Security Council, Minister Fajon outlined Slovenia’s efforts to ensure global peace, security and development.

During her official visit to Kazakhstan, President Pirc Musar is accompanied by a strong business delegation of 25 Slovenian companies, some of which have been successfully operating in Central Asia and the Kazakh market for several years (Krka, Kontron, Duol, Riko, Comita). To strengthen mutual economic relations, the Slovenian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Spirit Agency decided to organise a Slovenian-Kazakh Business Forum in Astana, which was opened by Minister Fajon. The Slovenian and Kazakh Chambers of Commerce and Industry also signed a Memorandum of Understanding, and the Slovenian company Duol signed a business contract with a partner from Kazakhstan during the visit.

"Slovenia and Kazakhstan have several points in common that can help generate sustainable and successful business opportunities. A stronger commitment to consolidate our economic cooperation will foster mutual growth and prosperity, especially in light of the complex international situation. We see great potential to strengthen our cooperation in areas such as pharmaceuticals and medicine, information and telecommunications technologies, energy efficiency, environmental protection, engineering and infrastructure, and advanced industrial technologies,” said Minister Fajon in her opening address at the Astana Business Forum.

According to Minister Fajon, today's forum in not only an opportunity to exchange ideas, but also to shape a future that connects continents, cultures and economies. “I am convinced that together we can develop numerous research and development projects that will improve the quality of life in both countries and at the same time open the door to broader global cooperation,” added the Slovenian Foreign Minister.