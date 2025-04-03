Slovenia to deploy an expert to Myanmar as part of the EU Disaster Assessment and Coordination Team

SLOVENIA, April 3 - Today, at a correspondence meeting, the Government adopted a decision to deploy an expert to the EU Disaster Assessment and Coordination Team, as requested by the Resident Coordinator of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) through the European Union's Civil Protection Mechanism, in view of the massive earthquake in the Republic of the Union of Myanmar.

