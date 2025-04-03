Difficulties in the operation of the online service Virtual Archive Reading Room

SLOVENIA, April 3 - Due to planned maintenance on the central communication network of the state administration, occasional difficulties may occur in the operation of the online service Virtual Archive Reading Room on Sunday, April 6, 2025.

