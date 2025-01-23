Historic Showdown-Rugby Football Club Los Angeles Faces Fijian Drua in Landmark MLR vs. Super Rugby Pacific Clash, Fiji

Rugby Football Club Los Angeles (RFCLA) takes on the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua in the first-ever matchup with a Super Rugby Pacific team January 24th, 2025.

The Fijian Drua are very excited to host Rugby FCLA in Fiji and be the first Super Rugby Pacific Club to engage with the MLR. This will provide our players, coaches, and fans with a new stimulus...” — General Manager of Rugby, Baden Stephenson

LAUTOKA, FIJI, January 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rugby history will be made as Rugby Football Club Los Angeles (RFCLA) takes on the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua in the first-ever matchup between a Major League Rugby ( MLR ) team and a Super Rugby Pacific team. The highly anticipated match will take place at the iconic Churchill Park in Lautoka, Fiji, Friday January 24th, 2025. This historic fixture marks the first time a U.S.-based MLR team will compete against a Super Rugby Pacific franchise, further underscoring the growing global stature of both leagues. Fans can expect an exhilarating contest as these two emerging rugby powerhouses clash, with ticket prices set at just $5 for the grass embankment and $10 for the stands, making this iconic event accessible to as many supporters as possible.RFCLA continues its international expansion with marquee signings such as Christian Leali’ifano, as well as the addition of Waratahs and Super Rugby Pacific title winners—now 2025 RFCLA coaches—Stephen Hoiles and David Dennis. Fijian fan favorite and Olympic gold medalist Semi Kunatani will also be part of the RFCLA squad. The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua, known for their dynamic and entertaining style of play, have quickly become a fan-favorite in just three Super Rugby Pacific seasons. Having qualified for the Super Rugby Pacific playoffs in the past two seasons, the team is led by co-captains Tevita Ikanivere and Frank Lomani and boasts a strong contingent of ‘Flying Fijians’.Fijian Drua General Manager of Rugby, Baden Stephenson, expressed his excitement: “The Fijian Drua are very excited to host Rugby FCLA in Fiji and be the first Super Rugby Pacific Club to engage with the MLR. This game will provide our players, coaches, and fans with a new and different stimulus and challenge. The Fijian Drua have made a big impact globally since joining Super Rugby in 2022, and our international reach, reputation, and engagement will continue to grow as we build unique partnerships in new markets such as Los Angeles.”RFCLA CEO Pete Sickle shared his appreciation for the opportunity: “We are very grateful to the Fijian Drua and all in Fiji who have made this historic opportunity possible, as well as their concentrated efforts to support the LA fires. As a new franchise in arelatively new competition, we are honored to share a Super Rugby Pacific pitch in Fiji—a beautiful country with a passionate rugby community. For our players and our fans, thismomentous preseason fixture reflects the substantial growth our franchise has achieved in its first twelve months. We hope this fixture will inspire enduring traditions between the two clubs and the two countries.”Super Rugby Pacific CEO Jack Mesley emphasized the significance of this match:“Super Rugby Pacific congratulates Fijian Drua and RFC Los Angeles for coming together to create this historic fixture. With LA hosting the next Olympics and the 2031 Rugby World Cup heading to the USA, it’s a remarkable time for rugby in America. As a competition, we are excited by the opportunity to build stronger ties with the MLR, grow rugby in the broader Pacific region, and showcase our great clubs like the Fijian Drua to new audiences.”MLR CEO Nic Benson added:“As Major League Rugby continues to grow and evolve, it's exciting to be able to explore newchallenges that will push our squads to be better and bring our league to more people around the world. The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua is an iconic franchise, and this test will not onlyprepare RFCLA for the upcoming MLR season but also mark a historic moment in the ongoing journey of MLR.”Tickets for the match at Churchill Park will be available at drua.flicket.io, as well as Jack’s of Fiji outlets, XL Sports outlets, and Damodar Cinemas. With prices starting at just $5 for the grass embankments and $10 for the stands, families can take advantage of the last Friday of the school holidays for an enjoyable rugby-filled afternoon. Adding to the excitement, fans will have the opportunity to meet their favorite stars on the field at the conclusion of the match.

