Senate Bill 23 Printer's Number 8
PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - subdivision. In the initial year of application, the following
information shall be provided in the application provided under
subsection (b):
(1) A certification that the applicant or the
applicant's spouse are jointly the owners in fee simple of
the homestead upon which the real property taxes are imposed.
(2) Receipts showing timely payment of the immediately
preceding year's base payment of real property taxes.
(3) Proof of income eligibility under section 8594
(relating to income eligibility).
(4) Other information required by the political
subdivision for the purpose of complying with section 8597(c)
(relating to program performance and annual report).
(b) Application form.--The department shall develop and, as
necessary, update a standardized application form for use by
political subdivisions. The application form shall be
substantially similar to the application form for property tax
or rent rebate claims in accordance with Chapter 13 of the act
of June 27, 2006 (1st Sp.Sess., P.L.1873, No.1), known as the
Taxpayer Relief Act. The department shall transmit the
application form to the Legislative Reference Bureau for
publication in the next available issue of the Pennsylvania
Bulletin and transmit the application form to political
subdivisions upon request. The department may post the
application form on a publicly accessible Internet website.
(c) Subsequent years.--After the political subdivision
authorizes an applicant's initial application, the applicant
shall remain eligible for a tax freeze in subsequent years so
long as the applicant annually refiles the application with the
political subdivision showing that the applicant continues to
