Senate Bill 23 Printer's Number 8

PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - subdivision. In the initial year of application, the following

information shall be provided in the application provided under

subsection (b):

(1) A certification that the applicant or the

applicant's spouse are jointly the owners in fee simple of

the homestead upon which the real property taxes are imposed.

(2) Receipts showing timely payment of the immediately

preceding year's base payment of real property taxes.

(3) Proof of income eligibility under section 8594

(relating to income eligibility).

(4) Other information required by the political

subdivision for the purpose of complying with section 8597(c)

(relating to program performance and annual report).

(b) Application form.--The department shall develop and, as

necessary, update a standardized application form for use by

political subdivisions. The application form shall be

substantially similar to the application form for property tax

or rent rebate claims in accordance with Chapter 13 of the act

of June 27, 2006 (1st Sp.Sess., P.L.1873, No.1), known as the

Taxpayer Relief Act. The department shall transmit the

application form to the Legislative Reference Bureau for

publication in the next available issue of the Pennsylvania

Bulletin and transmit the application form to political

subdivisions upon request. The department may post the

application form on a publicly accessible Internet website.

(c) Subsequent years.--After the political subdivision

authorizes an applicant's initial application, the applicant

shall remain eligible for a tax freeze in subsequent years so

long as the applicant annually refiles the application with the

political subdivision showing that the applicant continues to

20250SB0023PN0008 - 4 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30