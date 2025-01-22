Senate Bill 32 Printer's Number 12
PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 12
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
32
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY STREET, TARTAGLIONE, COSTA AND HAYWOOD,
JANUARY 22, 2025
REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, JANUARY 22, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in general provisions relating to operation of
vehicles, providing for certain limitations in first class
cities.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Title 75 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:
§ 3122. Certain limitations in first class cities.
Any action, including a civil action or proceeding, initiated
to collect fines, penalties, costs or fees relating to a notice
of violation or citation issued under section 3116 (relating to
automated red light enforcement systems in first class cities)
or 6109(g) (relating to specific powers of department and local
authorities) must be initiated within 10 years of the date of
issuance of the notice of violation or citation.
Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.
