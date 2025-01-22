Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,635 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,413 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 32 Printer's Number 12

PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 12

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

32

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY STREET, TARTAGLIONE, COSTA AND HAYWOOD,

JANUARY 22, 2025

REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, JANUARY 22, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in general provisions relating to operation of

vehicles, providing for certain limitations in first class

cities.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Title 75 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:

§ 3122. Certain limitations in first class cities.

Any action, including a civil action or proceeding, initiated

to collect fines, penalties, costs or fees relating to a notice

of violation or citation issued under section 3116 (relating to

automated red light enforcement systems in first class cities)

or 6109(g) (relating to specific powers of department and local

authorities) must be initiated within 10 years of the date of

issuance of the notice of violation or citation.

Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 32 Printer's Number 12

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more