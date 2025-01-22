Submit Release
Senate Bill 34 Printer's Number 13

PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - Twenty-second Street, Two hundred forty feet ten and seven-

eighths inches, more or less, to South College Avenue and place

of beginning.

BEING known as 2100 West Girard Avenue.

Being inter alia the same premises which The Lankenau

Hospital, a Corporation of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania by

Deed dated 7/9/1952 and recorded 7/11/1952 in Philadelphia

County in Deed Book MLS 152 Page 372 conveyed unto The General

State Authority, a Public Corporation and Governmental

Instrumentality of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, its

Successors and Assigns, in fee.

KNOWN AS the former Philadelphia Nursing Home, 2100 W. Girard

Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19130, TAX ID # 881444600

CONTAINING 1.71-acres, more or less.

(c) Subject to certain matters.--The conveyance authorized

under this section shall be made under and subject to all lawful

and enforceable easements, servitudes, and rights of others,

including, but not confined to, streets, roadways and rights of

any telephone, telegraph, water, electric, gas or pipeline

companies, as well as under and subject to any lawful and

enforceable estates or tenancies vested in third persons

appearing of record, for any portion of the land or improvements

erected thereon.

(d) Prohibited use.--The conveyance authorized under this

section shall be made under and subject to the condition, which

shall be contained in the deed of conveyance, that no portion of

the property conveyed shall be used as a licensed facility, as

defined in 4 Pa.C.S. § 1103 (relating to definitions), or any

other similar type of facility authorized under State law. The

condition shall be a covenant running with the land and shall be

20250SB0034PN0013 - 3 -

Senate Bill 34 Printer's Number 13

