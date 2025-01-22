Senate Bill 34 Printer's Number 13
PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 -
eighths inches, more or less, to South College Avenue and place
of beginning.
BEING known as 2100 West Girard Avenue.
Being inter alia the same premises which The Lankenau
Hospital, a Corporation of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania by
Deed dated 7/9/1952 and recorded 7/11/1952 in Philadelphia
County in Deed Book MLS 152 Page 372 conveyed unto The General
State Authority, a Public Corporation and Governmental
Instrumentality of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, its
Successors and Assigns, in fee.
KNOWN AS the former Philadelphia Nursing Home, 2100 W. Girard
Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19130, TAX ID # 881444600
CONTAINING 1.71-acres, more or less.
(c) Subject to certain matters.--The conveyance authorized
under this section shall be made under and subject to all lawful
and enforceable easements, servitudes, and rights of others,
including, but not confined to, streets, roadways and rights of
any telephone, telegraph, water, electric, gas or pipeline
companies, as well as under and subject to any lawful and
enforceable estates or tenancies vested in third persons
appearing of record, for any portion of the land or improvements
erected thereon.
(d) Prohibited use.--The conveyance authorized under this
section shall be made under and subject to the condition, which
shall be contained in the deed of conveyance, that no portion of
the property conveyed shall be used as a licensed facility, as
defined in 4 Pa.C.S. § 1103 (relating to definitions), or any
other similar type of facility authorized under State law. The
condition shall be a covenant running with the land and shall be
20250SB0034PN0013 - 3 -
