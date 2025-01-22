Submit Release
Senate Bill 43 Printer's Number 16

PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 16

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

43

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY HUGHES, COMITTA, KEARNEY, FONTANA, SCHWANK,

STREET, COSTA, HAYWOOD, KANE, TARTAGLIONE AND KIM,

JANUARY 22, 2025

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, JANUARY 22, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in firearms and other dangerous

articles, further providing for definitions.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 6102 of Title 18 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a definition to read:

§ 6102. Definitions.

Subject to additional definitions contained in subsequent

provisions of this subchapter which are applicable to specific

provisions of this subchapter, the following words and phrases,

when used in this subchapter shall have, unless the context

clearly indicates otherwise, the meanings given to them in this

section:

* * *

"Frame or receiver." Any of the following:

(1) A part of a firearm which provides housing for

components, including the hammer, bolt or breechblock, firing

